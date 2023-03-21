In a Monday special meeting, the USD 320 Board of Education took a look at recently completed, ongoing and proposed capital outlay projects.
The discussion was for background information prior to budget talks, which typically happen over the summer months.
Brayson Benne, Olsson Engineering, discussed three projects his company in looking at for the district – waterproofing at Central Elementary School, and the parking lots at Wamego Middle School and the Sports Complex.
The waterproofing project is on the north wall of Central.
“Water was getting into the gym,” Benne said. “There were cracks in the wall. We analyzed them, and they were not structurally impacting the building. But somehow, water from the outside is coming in, leading to this water proofing project.”
He said water is hitting the face of the wall, running down it and getting in to the subsurface. “As it sits, there is no way to drain it and it starts to leak into the building.”
Benne said it has not happened recently, and they have worked out a way to mitigate it so it doesn’t happen in the future.
He showed a plan which includes installing a foundation drain, and would also touch up a few other areas. The engineer estimate is $102,052.
The second project is the crumbling concrete in the middle school parking lot.
“The pavement is deteriorating and is at the end of its life,” Benne said. “The buses driving on it have impacted it. You can see in the boring report, the buses are a heavy traffic load and the parking lot is not built for that sort of traffic.”
He added the concrete panels were also built too large, 15’x15’ instead of the standard 10’x10’, and many of them have cracked down the middle.
There were two phases to this project, the first would reroute the buses a little, and pour a heavier concrete in those areas. Also, some of the islands would be reworked and enlarged to prevent car drivers from coming into the bus area. The engineer estimate is $708,356.
A phase two which would deal with some drainage and parent traffic flow would be an additional $282,670.
The final project is the Sports Complex parking lot. There have been drainage issues from the time it was built.
“A lot of rock is washed out,” Benne said. “As the water drains, it picks up velocity and ends up washing out lots of material.”
This also causes issues with the city, as the rocks enter the city’s drainage system.
Benne said Olsson looked at three different solutions and hit upon one which levels out the hill and controls the drainage. To do this project with gravel would cost $649,980.
The board agreed that of those three projects, the Central one was probably the priority so as to avoid further damage to the school.
The board also had some discussion about delineating parking spots within the lot.
After the presentation, Superintendent Rob McKim went over numbers with the board, showing how much had been brought into capital outlay with the current eight mills levied. He also noted the increase in property tax valuation. For this school year, it was $1.472 million.
“Hopefully this will help as we study the financing in July, with projects we want to do. Maybe start putting money away,” he said.
New Board Member
There have been no applications to fill the District 4 position vacated by Cory Meyer.
The board briefly discussed the possibility of changing from a district to an at-large election.
“I think it’s a discussion we need to have,” said Sheryl Wohler, board member.
Board member Claudia McAlister also noted there was value in the discussion. “We have five positions up,” she said. “People have to register by June 1.”
She also suggested putting out information with frequently asked questions for board members.
“It’s harder and harder to find people,” she said. “(All) ran unopposed. No one applied for this position. Maybe people are intimidated. Maybe we could do an FAQ on why to joint our board.”
Superintendent Evaluation
The board went into executive session with McKim for the superintendent evaluation.
