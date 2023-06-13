The Wamego school district has entered into its second accreditation cycle, according to Assistant Superintendent Scott Meitler.
USD 320 successfully completed the first cycle last year, he reminded the board at Monday’s meeting.
“We were fully accredited,” he said.
As part of the new cycle, the district will be doing a needs assessment. Meitler said it was important to have a “North Star”, or a goal to work towards “something that doesn’t get tossed when something new comes along or we get a new data point. We can say we’re working toward this.”
The selected “North Star” is a pre-K through 12th grade Individual Plan of Study (IPS).
In reflecting on the last cycle, Meitler said there were high and low points.
“We had well developed building and system goals along with action plans,” he said. “There were multiple data points supporting goals and action plans along with specific, measurable goals.”
However, he added that turnover in leadership positions meant there was some lost data, so the district will be working on improvement in tracking data and documentation.
The new cycle is seeing some changes. In a “What’s Gone, What’s New” list, Meitler noted that items such as individual building goals and plans, and individual professional development plans are gone. “All buildings and the system are working toward the same goal,” he said.
Another change has added two teachers from each building to the District Leadership Team, and the establishment of a District Site Council is a high priority.
The district has identified two goals for the new cycle.
Goal One is to move the post secondary effectiveness rate (how well students do after graduation) up by a half percentage per year. A big part of this will be decreasing the chronic absenteeism in all schools, which Meitler said has spiked the past several years. Students will also be exposed to career awareness in elementary school, and by middle school develop a specific post secondary plan that identifies course-taking plans over nine years (sixth grade through two years of post secondary).
Goal Two is to fully implement a Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS). This is to increase the reading levels (grades two-12) to 80 percent at benchmark by the spring of 2027 and math to 85 percent.
Meitler also went over various different test scores with the board, explaining how each individual piece impacts the “North Star” and the students IPS. “These are just one piece of the puzzle,” he continued, “They can’t tell us everything.”
Good news for the district came with Areading, which is a measure of broad reading skills. The percentage of students reading at benchmark, or grade level, jumped to 69 percent in the spring of 2023, compared to 62 percent in 2022. Meitler said that is the highest percentage in two years. Amath also showed a jump, from 68 percent in the spring of 2022 to 71 percent this year.
USD 320 was also above the state average in math, science and English, although there were still areas needing improvement.
Secure Entrances
Dan Crouch of BBN visited with the board and presented plans for the secure entrances to both West Elementary School and the middle school.
The plans indicated methods of funneling visitors which gave the staff more opportunity to identify them and determine their reason for visiting the school.
Lunch, Milk Prices Up
The board approved a ten cent increase for the cost of student lunches and a ten cent increase for the cost of milk.
Student breakfast will be $1.70 at all schools. Lunches at the elementary schools will be $3 and at the secondary schools $3.10. Adult breakfast and lunch, all schools, will be $2.25 and $4.60 respectively.
Reduced price breakfast and lunch, all grades, will be 30 cents and 40 cents respectively.
The increase is so the district can keep in line with a federal mandate intended to keep free/reduced lunches from subsidizing paid lunches, according to Laura Fails, food service director.
Insurance
The board approved liability and workman’s compensation insurance. The liability (property) increased by 30 percent, Superintendent Rob McKim told the board, placing it at $335,751.48.
However, the work comp insurance was lowered by 3.4 percent to $53,569.
“That means focus by the HR and admin on the right way of doing this pays off,” he said. “The appropriate way of handling kids and appropriate way of handling heavy stuff. This helps our budget.”
Copier
The district entered into a new $414,000 63 month lease with Canon for copy machine and costs.
“Our costs increased by about $8,400 a year,” McKim said. “We are starting to see the increases in tech due to inflation and copiers are tech.”
He added the district is trying to decrease the number of copies, “but we still average about 240,000 per month.”
Teacher Hiring
The board approved a teacher hiring incentive which would help teachers coming late in the year to pay any liquidated damages from their former district up to $5,000.
“We still have a few teaching positions open,” McKim said, “and that makes us nervous this late in the year. This allows me to act quickly.”
Board Pay
Board members adamantly opposed being paid for their service, an option that legislation made available this year.
“This is a non-starter for me,” commented Board President Mike Billings. “I agree 100 percent,” added Bruce Coleman, board member.
At the next meeting, the board will consider establishing a policy that says USD 320 board members will not be paid.
Policy Change
Sarah Hodgson and her daughter Gwen approached the board during the open forum and asked that the early graduation policy be reconsidered.
Currently, the policy reads students can graduate after their seventh semester. Sarah Hodgson requested that be changed until after six semesters.
“I don’t think of this as a change, as much as a way to serve more students,” she said. “Gwendolin is on track to graduate after six semesters. The reason I’m asking for this now is so that she can start next year as a senior and participate as a senior.”
Gwen wants to be a forensics scientist for the FBI and begin the Washburn program.
Billings said that while more research is needed, he felt it was brought to the board early enough for an answer before school starts.
Recognition
The board recognized the achievements of the state champion Wamego High School softball team and the state performances of the WHS track team.
It was also announced that Rylie Meinhardt would be the 2023-2024 District FFA president.
Coaches
Several Spring 2024 coaches were approved – Scott Kitch, WHS Boys Golf, Luke Meyer, WHS Softball, Weston Moody, WHS Baseball, and Steve Fritz, WHS boys/girls track.
Commented
