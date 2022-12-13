Despite pleas from several parents, the USD 320 Board of Education Monday night opted not to renew the contract of Cathy Foote, head volleyball coach at Wamego High School.
The vote was held after an executive session for non-elected personnel.
The parents, along with Foote herself, spoke during the open comments portion of the BOE meeting.
Foote began by thanking the board for their service to the community. She then outlined her qualifications to be the head coach.
“You are going to hear a recommendation this evening to non-renew my coaching assignment and I want to speak on my own behalf,” she said.
Foote said she has been a head volleyball coach for 43 years, she knows most of the college coaches across the state and, with nearly 900 wins, ranks number seven in Kansas coaches. She has also been a KVA officer for 30 years and administered the All-Star Matches.
“Many of our competitors have come to me for advice on how to build a successful volleyball program and are now following our recipe for a successful program,” she said.
“My passion for the game and desire to pass (that) along to the youth in our district and surrounding area is second to none,” she continued. “Over my long coaching career, I have learned that this journey is about the athletes and not me. I’ve adjusted my coaching style to be a teacher in the sport and also valuable life lessons rather than feeding my own ego. I believe that it’s my job to teach athletes to play with heart and passion, and that will develop respect of themselves, teammates and coaches.”
Foote added if the “modernization of the volleyball program is the goal of the administration, I am willing to make changes to the way I use technology to communicate digitally. I am more than willing to be retrained to make improvements.”
Three parents and one grandparent with students on the 2022 volleyball team spoke in support of Foote.
Trey Hartwich, whose daughter was a senior this year, began. One of her points was Foote’s contribution to the community.
“She has always provided opportunities to the youth in this community, beginning as early as middle school, and participating in all off season opportunities in club ball during the winter and summer leagues,” Hartwich said. “We (volleyball) don’t have an equivalent WBA (Wamego Basketball Association) that starts from second grade for young girls in this area. But somebody has provided opportunities that may not be readily available.”
Hartwich also touched on attendance at matches. “We play on weeknights and Saturday tournaments,” she said, noting it was different from weeknight basketball where “We have six teams participating in one evening, families of the band, cheerleaders and whatever halftime activities are going on. (So) I think it’s unfair to maybe compare those things.”
Myra Wilson had two daughters play for Foote over the past 10 years.
“They both had two different experiences,” she said. “One rode the bench, or just had non-varsity play until she was a senior. The other had the unique opportunity to play all four years of her career. So I can speak on both sides of the coin. And what I can tell you is we have seen a coach that values the game of volleyball, values making leaders on and off the court.
“I think certainly this community is looking for someone who has knowledge of volleyball and cares for kids,” Wilson continued. “You’re going to be hard pressed to find someone that can fill that role like she does.”
Trysta Morenz spoke about her daughter, one who didn’t grow up playing volleyball.
“Grace was really afraid to try volleyball after her eighth grade year,” she said. “She was cut from the team, even though she was very tall. But, she signed up for her freshman year in hopes of getting to play.”
As a result of those four years, her daughter was offered DII college playing opportunities.
“More importantly,” Morenz continued, “I liken her (Foote) character to Rick Patton. That man is built on character, kindness, integrity and knowledge of the game. I know nothing about volleyball, but my first view is that she has the first three qualities. She cares tremendously. She is putting the girls first in every decision she makes.”
Pam Green’s daughter and now her granddaughter played for Foote. Her granddaughter played varsity as a freshman this season, and Green emphasized Foote’s role in her skill level.
“I can’t say enough good things,” Green said. “What I want to share tonight is what she has done for Ryann, as a freshman playing varsity. (Without Foote) she would not have advanced in the skills she has to day. Not only is she teaching the sport, but she is building lifelong skills. Ryann came into her own this year and we know it’s because of coach. The coach also somehow created a team of upper classmen who didn’t bully Ryann as a freshman, just the opposite. They all took her in and guided her.”
The motion with Foote’s non-renewal also included the renewal of other fall head coaches – Krystie Miller, girls golf, Weston Moody, football, and Rick Patton, boys and girls cross country. It also accepted the resignation of Morgan Bryan, girls tennis.
The motion passed 7-0.
