Monday’s USD 320 Board of Education meeting was the last for Cory Meyer.
A six-year member of the board, Meyer had announced his resignation at the February meeting citing “family, work and other interests” which would not allow him to serve.
This leaves the board with a vacancy. It will be officially published, and anyone from Meyer’s District 4 can apply. District 4 is the “pink” area of the included graphic.
Board clerk Kathryn Mayfield reminded everyone while interviews are not required, any discussion and the selection of a new member must be done in open session.
As Meyer was serving as board president, the board may re-elect officers at the next meeting or wait until July, when the re-election is already scheduled. If the board waits, Mike Billings, vice-president, will preside and if he is not in attendance, the board will elect a president pro-tem.
Meyer also served on the Negotiations Team, and Billings offered to replace him.
New Activities
In the fall, the board passed a method of requesting new activities for the middle school and high school. Requests, including financial information, should be made to the board in March and they will be voted on in April.
Four activities were presented Monday.
• Unified Bowling at the high school. This is a new KSHSAA activity and is dedicated to promoting social inclusion through shared sports training and competition experiences. In partnership with Kansas Special Olympics, it joins students with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team.
The season would run from Sept. 25 through Nov. 13, with students allowed four regular-season competitions. Currently there is just one classification and several area schools participate including St. Marys, Rossville, Silver Lake, Seaman and Washburn Rural.
Total estimated cost is $1,950 plus transportation.
• Middle school boys and girls golf. Part of the reasoning is to give middle schoolers an alternative spring sport. This year, there are 120 out for track. Additionally, it will be a feeder program to the high school. Other NCKL schools have teams or are looking at it. A potential schedule would include Junction City, Fort Riley, Emporia, Seaman and Wamego hosting an event.
Due to the addition of a short game facility, the Wamego Country Club can handle the extra students.
Estimated cost $7,380.
• Middle school girls wrestling. The reasoning from splitting the girls from the current co-ed team includes girls wrestling is one of the fastest growing sports in the country, girls don’t want to be an “add-on” to the boys; and lowering barriers for girls to wrestle. Additionally, it’s needed to grow the high school program.
Four NCKL schools have made the shift, and the others are considering it. The season would take place during the boys basketball season.
Estimated cost $6,380.
• Middle school scholars bowl. This would provide middle school students with another non-athletic activity which would emphasize academics. Like the other submissions, it would also act as a feeder to the high school program.
All NCKL schools will have a middle school team next year.
Estimate cost $1,960.
Infant Toddler Program
Cristina Hargitt, coordinator of the area Infant Toddler program presented to the board. Hers is one of 29 programs in Kansas and covers five school districts in Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee counties.
“Like special education, we have a whole host of requirements and qualifications – both state and federal,” she said. The program has 67 children enrolled to work with the three providers. There is also one administrative clerk.
“Referrals come from hospitals, Parents as Teachers, child care providers, physicians and parents,” she said. “Additionally, children born with certain conditions are entitled to services for two years, 364 days.”
Unlike many other programs, Infant Toddler goes to the children, not the other way around. “We go where the child is doing their thing,” Hargitt said, “where the child learns best, in their own environment.”
Policies
The board looked at two policies.
One was the existing “Family Night” policy where the district allows no activity after 6 p.m., Wednesdays, or on Sundays (with the exception of the WHS Theatre matinee). McKim said since there no scheduling issues at this time, he recommended the board keep this policy intact.
Meyer clarified that this policy only affects district events, which is why sub-state basketball was able to be scheduled last Wednesday night.
The second policy was a new one, recommended by the Kansas Association of School Boards, regarding classroom displays. In essence, they should be educational in nature and not “political, religious or personal viewpoints”. It does not require removal of personal items from a teacher’s desk. The board passed this policy on a first reading.
Recognition
The board recognized the following students for their achievements:
• Josephine Benson, Noah King, Joseph Shea, National Merit Semi-Finalists.
• WHS Scholars Bowl (Noah King, Raef Grant, Zac Carnahan, Cory Baldwin, Harrison Cutting, Chase Ridge) for their season performance and state trip.
• State wrestling qualifiers – Harry Costa, Knox Karnowski, Thomas McIntyre, Jake Meyer, Tayke Weber and Brody Oviatt.
Commented
