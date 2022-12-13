Following the recommendations of the USD 320 school nurses, the board Monday night unanimously approved a plan to stock Narcan and epinephrine at all schools in the district.

According to the plan submitted by Cathe Ira, high school nurse, and Sharayah Johnson, middle school and elementary school nurse, Narcan is used to “quickly reverse an opioid overdose by restoring the normal respiration rate of a person whose breathing has slowed or stopped.” Epinephrine is for anaphylaxis, when seconds count, the proposal noted.