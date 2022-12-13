Following the recommendations of the USD 320 school nurses, the board Monday night unanimously approved a plan to stock Narcan and epinephrine at all schools in the district.
According to the plan submitted by Cathe Ira, high school nurse, and Sharayah Johnson, middle school and elementary school nurse, Narcan is used to “quickly reverse an opioid overdose by restoring the normal respiration rate of a person whose breathing has slowed or stopped.” Epinephrine is for anaphylaxis, when seconds count, the proposal noted.
“We would love to have stock medications for emergency use,” Johnson said. “We have some kids with known allergies, but about 20 percent can go into anaphylaxis who have never done it before.”
She also noted the increasing numbers of overdoses, including a recent one in Manhattan.
“We’ve been thinking about this for awhile,” Ira said. “I think it’s time to have it available. We have kids with care plans, but some don’t have an epi pen (epinephrine). And Narcan is a huge issue with the increase of Fentanyl coming over the border. This is something we need to be proactive with.”
The nurses also told the board there is no downside to the administration of either medication.
The plan notes that liability is limited, as long as the legalities are met. Dr. Jennifer Milner, from Ascension Via Christi agreed to sign off once the plan is approved by the board, and Chris King, a pharmacist from Wamego drug has already signed off, fulfilling the legal needs. Cost is minimal, $88 per school for storage, as the initial boxes of Narcan will come from the Pottawatomie County Health Department and Epipen4Schools offers free epinephrine kits. The school nurses will train selected staff twice a year on administration of the medications.
“I appreciate you being proactive and coming up with a plan,” said Claudia McAlister, board member. “It’s unfortunate we have to be proactive in this area, but I appreciate it.”
Math Curriculum
Elementary teachers Tristan Kirkland, second grade, and Sara Greene, fourth grade, gave the board a rundown on how they chose the two math curricula they would be piloting in the spring semester.
They started with a list of non-negotiables provided by the teachers which included provided manipulatives, paper and pencil worksheets and materials.
“We wanted to be sure it was challenging and purposeful,” Kirkland said.
Green added once they had narrowed down the list they met with sales representatives from various providers. “We also met with multiple districts via Zoom,” Greene said. “We were allowed to ask questions about the curricula being used.”
They finally came down to Eureka Math Squared, which will pilot in January, and Envision 2020, which will pilot in February.
Later in the semester they will bring a recommendation to adopt one of them to the board for the 2023-2024 school year.
Full Time Substitute
On the recommendation of Superintendent Rob McKim, the board approved hiring a full-time substitute teacher for the spring semester.
“Our sub pool does a very nice job when we know 24-48 hours or further in advance,” McKim said, but the burden is falling heavy with surprises happening. We’re battling sickness in all our schools right now.”
And added plus, McKim said, was that it might be an opportunity for an early education graduate to get into the district and decide they like it.
“I like that idea,” noted Cory Meyer, board president. “It could be a recruitment tool as well.”
Superintendent Report
McKim thanked the board and staff for sticking with him for the first six months.
“Hopefully, I’ve listened more than I’ve talked,” he said. “That’s not always easy for me.”
He spoke about the district’s strategic plan and goals.
“How do we use them?” he asked. “Are they right for what we’re trying to do? Do we need to modify? Are there pockets where they are being used extensively?”
He wants to continue to work on those goals and make sure they are the correct ones for the district.
Recognition, Introductions
• The Regional and Sub-State Champion football team was recognized for its accomplishments. Coach Weston Moody noted the team went 12-0 for the first time and made it to the state championship for the first time, “which is really hard in football,” he said.
The team had the most wins in school history. It averaged 402 offensive yards per game while only allowing 108. The JV team also had a stellar season, 7-1, losing only to a varsity squad.
“They also do a bunch in the community,” Moody said. “Fireworks, officiate flag football. They get up for 7 a.m. lifting, practice, watch film. Saturday is really their only day off. They helped at youth camp. They are heroes for those kids. They put in the work for football and the community. They are fantastic mentors for our youth and I’m very proud of them.
• Moody was recognized as the Kansas Football Coaches Association and Sports in Kansas 4A Coach of the Year.
“Coach of the Year means these guys are great players and I have great assistant coaches,” he said. “I appreciate that.”
• Thirteen juniors were recognized for achieving ACT WorkKeys National Career Readiness Certificates at the Platinum Level. They are: Cole Billings, Layton Burgess, Harrison Cutting, Mallery Farris, Boden Fultz, Dagan Fultz, Raef Grant, AnnaMaria Oyola, Drew Pettay, Jace Phillips, Sidney Shaffer, Robert White, and Ryker Wolf. Pettay was the only student to receive straight “7s”.
• Several of this year’s foreign exchange students introduced themselves to the board – Jukka Roth, Switzerland, and Zoe Boujon and Manon Gambaro, both from France.
Personnel
The board approved the personnel report as part of the consent agenda. It included the resignation of Morgan Bryan, first grade teacher and girls tennis coach, and the retirement of Jerry Johnson, WMS woods teacher. Both are effective the end of this school year.
