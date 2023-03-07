The Sports Complex and high school lower gym will be lit up with new scoreboards next fall, as the USD 320 Board of Education Monday night approved a $250,000 replacement package.

Travis Graber, WHS athletic director, had first brought proposal to the board’s January meeting, noting the gym scoreboards were from 2000 and were in disrepair. The old scoreboard at the Sports Complex can no longer be repaired, and the newer one also has issues. The plan was to solicit “partners” throughout the district to help pay for the project.