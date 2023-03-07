The Sports Complex and high school lower gym will be lit up with new scoreboards next fall, as the USD 320 Board of Education Monday night approved a $250,000 replacement package.
Travis Graber, WHS athletic director, had first brought proposal to the board’s January meeting, noting the gym scoreboards were from 2000 and were in disrepair. The old scoreboard at the Sports Complex can no longer be repaired, and the newer one also has issues. The plan was to solicit “partners” throughout the district to help pay for the project.
At the February meeting, there was a call by some members of the board to make sure there was an educational value to this level of expenditure, with a possible look into CTE (Career Technical Education) pathways.
Monday, Superintendent Rob McKim told the board the pathway best suited for the project would be AV Communications, but since there is nothing currently offered at the school, he didn’t think it could be implemented in the near future. However, he did note that the business teachers are already working on some video editing in their classrooms. “I don’t want to promise this will be the lifeblood of those pathways,” McKim said, “but there are indications they can possibly incorporate that into what they already do.”
McKim also noted even in the package wasn’t approved in its entirety, there were some parts that were of immediate concern – sound and wiring at the Sports Complex and the gym scoreboards.
“My recommendation is to purchase (the scoreboards) from capital outlay this year,” he said. “Then work with local businesses, partner with them as far as advertising for no more than five years. Then look at it again.”
While the measure passed unanimously, it wasn’t without controversy.
Board member Sheryl Wohler was still concerned about the educational aspect and that it was more money for athletics.
“If you are spending this much money, you better figure out how to make this part of our educational system,” she said. “(Otherwise) I don’t know how to explain to constituents we’re spending a quarter of a million dollars on athletic facilities once again.”
Board member Deb Long added the proposal “makes me a little jittery.
“I think the whole thing sounds good,” she said. “But there’s a lot of ‘what ifs’. What if we don’t get sponsorships? Also, bouncing off what Sheryl said, we need other things too.”
Claudia McAllister, board member, pointed out one of those things was the aging auditorium.
“Yes,” Wohler agreed. “It can’t fit our band and can barely hold a play.”
Board president Cory Meyer pointed out nothing yet had been brought to the board’s attention.
“I keep hearing it referred to as sports,” he said. “It’s a facility. It’s an item presented to us that’s a facility. If there are other things, no one is bringing it up. If it’s not brought before the board, shame on them. Are we that scary? This is a USD 320 facility and it’s currently breaking down. It’s like a boiler or a roof.”
In the end, the board followed McKim’s recommendation and each year the board will look into how any sponsorship funds will be distributed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.