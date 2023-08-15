The USD 320 board of education Monday night addressed the issue of student-teacher communication, which had been brought up by two patrons during the open forum portion of July’s meeting.
Concern arose because of recent events involving two Wamego teachers.
“Realistically, if someone is going to spend time to come talk to the board, we need to listen and take stuff in,” said Board President Mike Billings. “I think the people, if they take the time to talk to us, maybe there is an issue to look at.”
Billings suggested as technology changes, it’s time for the board to review the current policies, especially where it involves communication between faculty/staff and students. “I’m not all that worried about how a teacher communicates with parents,” he said.
“We need to review what we currently have on the books,” Billings continued, offering to work with Superintendent Rob McKim to do so. “Secondly, we need to get the teachers and administrators involved. What works for them? Is it through the Remind app everybody uses? What are the requirements for text messages? I’d love to hear some comments from you guys (the board) after last month’s open session.”
Board member Jolene Meyer began by suggesting surveys to the teachers asking how they communicated with their students. However, she noted that it became trickier with coaches.
“But there are different issues with coaching,” she said. “That’s where it can be come a tricky situation. We don’t want teachers to communicate too much with text messaging, but that’s how coaches keep the athletes motivated. You want that relationship there. Some coaches are very good communicators to their students and athletes to help motivate them.”
Sheryl Wohler, board member, pointed out engagement was part of the last strategic plan.
“We want teachers to engage students. But we’re missing one area, personal,” she said. “That’s the trickiest. If you have personal communications with the students. One-on-one communication that has nothing to do with academics, nothing to do with sports. We’d say why are you having that? But it’s going to happen. It’s one area we can’t ignore. And see if we want to allow it. I’d like the teachers to write it (a policy) and bring it to us.”
Board member Bruce Coleman suggested the school create an app. “Have just one app for school communication and block the others,” he said.
Meyer pointed out they couldn’t block text messaging.
“No, you can’t,” Coleman agreed. “But if we find one for all, and the coach says this is what we’re going to use. It’s the only way I can communicate with you; it’s the only way you can communicate with me. They have to be able to communicate.”
What it boiled down to was transparency, according to Wohler. “That’s what we’re really asking for.”
Board members brought up other issues where things could get muddy.
“What if a student is doing something personal for a teacher, like painting,” Wohler said. “I know we have some pretty generous teachers who come up with projects to help students with money. I think we need to have an ethics board. Somebody needs to approve that. Specifically from what happened last year.”
Meyer saw some issues with that idea. “What happens with high school students babysitting?” she asked. “My husband is a coach for the school district. Friday night, I need a babysitter. I personally know half those girls. My daughter knows them. She asked which one will babysit her. So we can’t hire a high school girl to babysit because my husband is a coach? That will never fix the problem.”
She added issues like her husband not being able to contact a kid because he coaches is micro-managing. “With the past, I understand,” she said. “But we need some kind of communication. That’s what keeps kids in school. We don’t want to lose teachers, coaches.
“We have teachers and coaches who care,” she continued. “They see a name on an ineligibility list. There may be an English teacher who knows about family issues. Other teachers help a kid. I don’t want to take that away. Some kids need that. They may not have a family, they may just have a teacher who checks in on them.”
Deb Long, a board member and retired teacher, agreed it was a tough situation.
“I’m not saying yea or nay,” she said. “We have some say over our teachers because they are teachers. But when they leave from their classrooms, the teacher hat comes off and personal hat comes on. I’m not comfortable with trying to manage their personal life. I don’t think that’s fair. I don’t think that’s the right thing. I don’t thing we can do it legally. I definitely know teachers understand what’s happened the last two years. They have to be careful, very careful with that they do.”
McKim told the board the first step was finding out what was already in policy.
“Let’s make sure we know what we have,” he said. “Then bring it back and get (something) developed and approved through the teachers so we’re on the came page.”
McKim concluded by saying, “I’ve started using the term, ‘We spend a lot of money because people in some situations are evil, greedy or lazy. We’re doing all of this because we had some people who did evil things’.”
Wohler added, “We don’t have a good answer, we want a transparent answer.” She left it with the suggestion of having things ready for conversations in February, to enable a new policy to go into the 2023-2024 handbooks.
Billings said he would start the process and report back monthly.
