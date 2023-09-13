Editor’s Note: This is the second in a series of candidate profiles featuring local contested races. All candidates were given the opportunity to respond to a mailed questionnaire. Candidates were asked about their qualifications, why they were running, and the biggest issue facing their school district. They were also offered a “soapbox” opportunity which appears on our website at www.pottcotimes.com.
Jolene Meyer
1. Why did you file for this position?
My name is Jolene Meyer, my husband and I have lived in the Wamego community for over fifteen years. We have three children, two of which have graduated from Wamego and our youngest is a second grader at Central. I am running for District 4 representative as I have been serving this position since the resignation of the former representative. I enjoy the work of the board and I would like to continue to serve the citizens of Wamego and support our district through common sense and rational thinking as our district moves forward with change and growth.
2. What experience would you bring to the School Board?
As a current school board member, I understand how school budget works, how salary negotiations work, and the role that the school board plays in the working relationship with administration and staff. I think being a parent brings experience in itself. I know firsthand the struggle with raising children and the challenges they face in school. I want the very best for my children, and with having a child in second grade, I have many more years of wanting the best for her and all of the students of the district.
3. In your opinion, what is the biggest issue facing Wamego Unified School District?
I believe the biggest issue facing USD 320 is the need for growth. The district needs to grow to increase enrollment so that our funding can increase. Without an increase in enrollment we will not receive additional funding which gives us the ability to increase wages for teacher retention and to move forward with much needed projects like security and building improvements. Our community needs more available affordable housing so we can attract new families to move into the district.
4. "Soapbox" Statement
Prior to serving on the board, I can say as a parent I did not completely understand how school funding worked. Serving on the board, I have an understanding of school budgets and the policies that determine how funding can be used. I feel there is a lack of understanding from the community in regards to budget use and I would like to work towards bringing a better understanding to our community so that we can work together to improve and support the students, teachers, and staff.
Daniel Tidwell
1. Why did you file for this position?
Hello fellow Wamegans! My name is Daniel Tidwell and I’m running for USD 320 School Board Position #4. I’m a hard working husband, a proud parent, and community member who wants to make a positive difference in our schools. My family and I have lived in Wamego off and on for over 40 years. My eldest graduated Wamego High recently and my youngest started 6th grade this fall.
2. What experience would you bring to the School Board?
I am passionate about ensuring that every student has the opportunity to succeed academically and socially.
Our schools should be a place where all students can feel safe, seen, heard, respected, and loved. A place where they can feel they belong.
3. In your opinion, what is the biggest issue facing Wamego Unified School District?
As a parent and community member, I have heard of the opportunities and challenges that our educators face every day. As a board member, I will use my voice to advocate for resources, support, and training for our teachers and staff.
My top priority is to address chronic staff shortages. I will work with the board, the administration, and the community to implement evidence-based strategies that promote recruitment and retention of qualified, passionate professionals.
4. "Soapbox" Statement
I believe that together we can make our schools better for all of our students, faculty, and administrators. I hope you will join me in this effort by voting for me on November 7th.
