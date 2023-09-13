Editor’s Note: This is the second in a series of candidate profiles featuring local contested races. All candidates were given the opportunity to respond to a mailed questionnaire. Candidates were asked about their qualifications, why they were running, and the biggest issue facing their school district. They were also offered a “soapbox” opportunity which appears on our website at www.pottcotimes.com.
Jake Pullen
1. Why did you file for this position?
I'm running for the USD 320 School Board Position 2 seat to become a positive impact on 320 as a whole and to effectively represent my district.
2. What experience would you bring to the School Board?
I am a prospective newcomer, a rookie if you will, to the mission and responsibilities of a school board member. I am, however, a father of two sons that attend Wamego schools and I am a 37 year resident of the Wamego area.
3. In your opinion, what is the biggest issue facing Wamego Unified School District?
I grew up attending and graduating from USD 320 schools, myself. There have been many changes in those years. One of the more notable of these being the frequent turnover of administration, faculty and staff in recent years. While I realize there are many factors influencing this issue, and more that I will learn about, I believe that for our educational establishments to be successful there needs to be effective means of retaining quality personnel. Our teachers and coaches also need to be able to perform while maintaining the role of an authority figure in their respective areas. There seems to have been a steady degradation of respect towards them and discipline within the classrooms leading to a less than optimal teaching and learning environment. If elected, I plan to be a part of many good things that happen and will do my best in the difficulties that can arise for a district and its school board from the Position 2 seat. We live in a pretty great community, I look forward to being involved and giving back.
4. "Soapbox" Statement
Thank you for your time and interest in me as a candidate.
I appreciate any support, feedback, and interactions. Feel free to contact me through the Facebook page Jake Pullen for USD 320 School Board Position 2.
Katie Tolle
1. Why did you file for this position?
I filed for the School Board position because I wanted to make a positive contribution to my community. I had previously attended Site Council meetings, listening to questions administrators were asking us and finding myself wishing there was more I could do to show my investment in our students and educators. From this wish came my goal to bring people together. As a board member, the principal focus will be on students. It is my experience that whenever we focus on the most vulnerable among us, we take care of everyone. I plan to address the issues that stand before the School Board the same way I made the decision to run, after careful deliberation and doing my homework.
2. What experience would you bring to the School Board?
My experience in both areas of business and psychology would make me a competent and caring leader. As a small business owner, I have experience in structuring a company, positioning the company to be profitable, and adapting to the market while balancing the needs of the people I serve. I have received feedback that I am a responsive leader who works to build consensus before making substantial changes. As a psychologist, I am trained to ask myself and others tough questions that challenge our thinking. From my experience, the best plans are made after exploring the ideas of someone who may disagree. Sometimes this exploration may lead to an unexpected plan, while other times it helps strengthen the existing one. Either way, we all benefit from a more thoughtful and challenged idea that was made with consideration.
3. In your opinion, what is the biggest issue facing Wamego Unified School District?
Retention of educators is the biggest challenge we face. Unfortunately, I see this at every level. Since my oldest started school in 2017, I have seen quality educators leave including teachers, superintendents, and principals. During Site Council and School Board Meetings, I heard firsthand that our district has been doing their best to fill positions, but they are having a challenging time meeting the need. At the same time as we are facing problems with retention, we are lucky enough to have a growing district. Growth is a tremendous opportunity, but we will have bigger problems to tackle if we are unable to keep good educators. To meet the needs of the growing district, we need to be able to keep the people we already have so that we can recruit more. We must familiarize ourselves with the challenges educators and administrators face to give them the resources they need. We can come together and find solutions to these challenges if we take the time to listen.
4. "Soapbox" Statement
My “soapbox” issue is that we need to address our growing student population. This means naming the needs of our existing infrastructure as well as considering expansion projects. Well-maintained buildings are the foundation of a healthy learning environment. I work well on a team and, as a member of the School Board, I can help keep us focused on our goals from the Strategic Plan (in development this Fall). I can also help communicate our goals and plans to the larger community. Wamego is a wonderful place to live, and this is due to the investment our community consistently makes in itself. If we invest in education, we will not only improve the lives of our students, but also of the fellow community members who work within and around the district.
