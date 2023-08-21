Overnight work on the U.S. 24 resurfacing project in Pottawatomie County is scheduled to resume next week. Permanent pavement marking will be placed from K-177/Ft. Riley Boulevard in Manhattan to just east of Excel Road.
Beginning on the evening of Monday, Aug. 21, alternating lane closures will occur overnight, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Saturday. All lanes of U.S. 24 will be open during daytime hours.
The active work zone will have a 10-foot width restriction and reduced speed limit of 40 mph. Work is expected to be complete in two weeks, conditions permitting.
KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of highway construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.
St. George, KS (8/15/2023)… School has started which means it’s time for the School Night to Join Scouting. This is the opportunity for all youth and parents to find out more about having fun, learning new things, and creating a unique adventure through Cub Scouting, now open to both boys an…
Beecher and Rifle Church Annual Homecoming – Sunday, Aug. 27 at Beecher Bible and Rifle Church, 31624 Chapel St. Wabaunsee. Church service will start at 9:45 A.M. followed by a potluck luncheon at noon. Meat will be provided. After fellowship and lunch, we will have a program in the church…
Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library Board of Trustees Monthly Meeting -- Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the PWRL Onaga Branch Library, 313 Leonard Street, Onaga Kansas at 5:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.
