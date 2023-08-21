Road Closure.png

Overnight work on the U.S. 24 resurfacing project in Pottawatomie County is scheduled to resume next week. Permanent pavement marking will be placed from K-177/Ft. Riley Boulevard in Manhattan to just east of Excel Road.

Beginning on the evening of Monday, Aug. 21, alternating lane closures will occur overnight, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Saturday. All lanes of U.S. 24 will be open during daytime hours.