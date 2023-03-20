Trees. Child Care. Affordable Housing. Events.
Those were just a few of the numerous ideas shared Monday at a Vision Wamego 2023 Town Hall, hosted by the Wamego Area Chamber of Commerce at its monthly membership meeting.
The first Vision Wamego was held back in 2009, according to City Manager Stacie Eichem in opening remarks. “At that time, Wamego had lost 100 to 150 manufacturing jobs and it was important to keep Wamego moving forward," she said.
“At this time, Vision 2023 is being completed so we keep value in the history of what we do, appreciate the present and make sure we're positioning ourselves for the best when we go into the future,” she continued.
Monday's was the first of several town halls. Eichem said surveys will also be sent out to the public and the goal is to have the project completed by the end of the year.
“We're trying to hit every facet we can bring together for a great final project,” she concluded before introducing Corey Reeves who was the town hall's emcee.
“What we're going to try and do today is go through the three step process we did originally with Vision Wamego originally,” Reeves explained. “You're going to work as a group table-by-table for a while and we want you to come up with a list of three different things – things you'd like to see protected in the community, things you'd like to see changed in the community and things you'd like to see created in the community.”
As each table read its suggestions, they were written down and, at the end, attendees put a sticker by the item(s) they felt of most importance.
Several items were listed by every table and had a strong showing of “dots”.
Protecting the Main Street/downtown feel of Wamego, along with the park, events and tourism was a top priority.
Affordable housing had a strong showing in both the “change” and “create” categories, along with a sports-fitness and/or recreation center. Bringing back, or creating, a farmer's market was also a popular choice.
There was also strong support for creating child care and a park north of Highway 24.
In a surprise, and humorous choice, most lists included moving the “Chrysler House” from its current location … possibly to the city park.
The ideas put forth at Monday's Town Hall were:
Protected
• Local feel of town. Main Street/downtown
• Local collaboration
• Park/Events/Tourism
• Community involvement
• Outdoor activities
• Support of local businesses
• Hospital
• High School building
• Manufacturing
• StoryWalk/Rec. Complex
• Local jobs
• Education
• Historical spaces
• Park train & downtown flags
Change
• Sports/Fitness access
• Wam-Sag-Man Trail
• Railroad utilization
• Jeffrey update
• Move 'Chrysler' House to City Park
• Restructure city commission so non residents can vote
• City beautification – downtown, Hwy 24, Hwy 99
• Replanting residential trees
• Marketing of Toto dogs
• Affordable housing
• Exterior seating
• Complete curb cuts
• Finish Yellow Brick Road
• Workforce development
• Attraction hours
• Promotion of city features
• Reorganize school properties
• Downtown flags
• Bring back Farmer's Market
Create
• Regional collaboration especially east of Wamego.
• Affordable housing
• Leadership – Wamego/Pott. Co.
• Welcome Center
• Trails
• Miller Park
• Perimeter sidewalk
• Assistance for housing improvements
• Business recruitment
• Preschool center
• Senior housing
• Welcome committee
• Recreation Center
• Small town mindset
• Public shooting flange
• More outdoor events
• Farmers market
• Paintball center
• OZtoberfest Marathon
• Bike racks
• Outside seating
• Child care
• Incentives for business/housing
• Outdoor recreation
• Park north of Hwy 24
• More dining choices
• Service worker environment
Announcements, Guests
• Wamego Community Day will be from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, March 26 in the City Park.
• The Easter Egg Hunt will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 8. Donations are needed by April 1; contact the city office.
• The Tulip Festival is set for April 15-16.
• Gabby Jenson was introduced as Wamego's new Community Outreach Officer.
• Samantha Eckert was introduced as a new member of Farm Bureau Insurance.
• Susan Duncan, MATC, reminded members of the upcoming Open House in Manhattan on April 27.
• Wamego Public Library Director Darci Hildebrand explained changes to the Summer Reading Program, along with the addition of a social media scavenger hunt.
• Rhonda Jacques told the members Clue was about to take the stage and the Columbian would be putting on four Summer Theatre Academies this summer.
• Lance White, Bank of the Flint Hills, invited everyone to see the newly renovated downtown facility. He also encouraged anyone with questions concerning the banking issues to speak with their local banks. “Banks in Kansas are strong,” he noted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.