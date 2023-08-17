MANHATTAN, Kan. — As rising costs continue to hit Americans’ pocketbook, the director of the Kansas Energy Program housed at Kansas State University says some common-sense measures can help homeowners save on their energy bill.

David Carter says a good place to start is to determine what your costs are, and whether they are trending up or down. He said the cost per kilowatt hour (kWh) that homeowners see on their energy bill can change independently of the other rates (e.g., transmission charge, customer charge, fuel charge and more).