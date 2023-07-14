MANHATTAN, Kan. — There is nothing like the taste of fresh vegetables that come straight to the table from the garden, and often when there is a produce surplus folks turn to processing options such as freezing or canning to make it last throughout the year.

In anticipation of that summer season, food scientist Karen Blakeslee, who is also the coordinator of the Rapid Response Center for Food Science at Kansas State University, offers tips on how to have a successful canning experience.