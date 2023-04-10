featured Tip Toe through Wamego's Tulip Festival this weekend Beth Day The Times Beth Day Author email Apr 10, 2023 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Taking pictures in the park is a favorite activity during the Tulip Festival. Last year’s tulips were in full bloom. Beth Day | The Times Buy Now Fest tents lined the 2022 Tulip Festival, housing vendors of all variety. This year, more than 150 vendors are scheduled for the event. Beth Day | The Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday and Sunday mark one of Wamego’s biggest events of the year – the annual Tulip Festival.Known for great eats and greater treats, the festival will be home to more than 165 craft vendors, food trucks from throughout the region, family fun activities, entertainment and more.With any luck, the park will also be bursting with tulips as well.The craft vendors specialize in hand made items, some which only appear in Wamego! From jewelry to woodcarving, jelly to home made bread – there will be something for everyone’s taste.Family FunThe Tulip Festival has fun for all ages. In addition to shopping at the vendors, visitors – both big and small – can enjoy the following activities:• Homemade ice cream on the Historical Museum lawn• Bouncy Houses: $10 All Day Pass• Frankfort Subdivision Model Train (in the shelter house)• Petting Zoo• Face Painting (multiple locations)(Note: the Children’s Train will not be running.)EntertainmentAfter walking around the festival, it’s time to relax and enjoy some toe-tapping fun. There is entertainment scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday in the park’s gazebo.Saturday:• 10 a.m. – Yellow Brick Rock Band• 10:30 a.m. – Emerald City Singers• 11a.m. – The Jazz Trio• 1 p.m. – Flint Hills Ballet Folklorico• 2 p.m. TipToz• 4-6 p.m. – The Greatful DudesSunday• 11 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. – 1st Infantry Div. Rock Band• 1 p.m. – WHS Treble Choir• 2-4 p.m. – Sally and the HurtsBeer & WineFor 21-and-over visitors, a sampling tent of beer, wine and cider is available. A $5 fee for verified adults will net a sample glass and sample libations form area wineries and breweries.Discover WamegoThere are many special places in the park, which is dominated by the Schonhoff Dutch Mill. Take time for the museum, Wamego Area Veterans Memorial, WWI Victory Eagle, Rose Garden and more.In addition, many downtown businesses will be open with specials for Wamego’s visitors, including the OZ Museum and Columbian Theatre.Tulip Festival TulipsIf the tulips are blooming, they are not just in the park but all around downtown, in Railroad Park and the corner of Highways 24 and 99.The DetailsThe Tulip Festival will run 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday.Entrance to the Tulip Festival is free, although some activities may have an associated fee.Free parking is available on the side streets surrounding the park.For more information on Wamego’s event, go to visitwamego.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Beth Day Author email Follow Beth Day Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today 79° Sunny Wamego, KS (66547) Today Abundant sunshine. High 83F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.. Tonight Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Updated: April 11, 2023 @ 1:14 pm Full Forecast Latest e-Edition The Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Section Special Sections Inspire Magazine Mar 3, 2023 Essential Calendar Calendar free Town Hall - Rep. Tracey Mann Tuesday, April 11th, 2023 @ 1:45 pm Iron Clad Coworking and Events Free Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email U.S. Representative Tracey Mann will hold a Town Hall in Wamego. All are welcome. Calendar free Commodities - Alma Thursday, April 13th, 2023 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm Community Cares Ministry - Alma Free Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Calendar free Commodities - Wamego Thursday, April 13th, 2023 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm Community Cares Ministry Free Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Calendar free Commodities - Wamego Friday, April 14th, 2023 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm Community Cares Ministry Free Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Calendar free St. Marys Spring Clean-Up. Saturday, April 15th, 2023 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm Free Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email St. Marys Spring Clean-Up. Free dump day for St. Marys residents 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 15. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFarr trial date set for DecemberWamego brings the BOOM to the Backyard BrawlColumbian Rd. traffic light installation begins April 17Abbott MumawLouisville teen killed in motorcycle accidentCounty Funding for mental health ranks lowRaiders take on 6A schools in LawrenceKim BahnerWabaunsee Co. dismisses charges against Allen SylvesterChristopher Cease Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.