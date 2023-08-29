The Times will feature candidates in contested city and school board races through September and into the first week of October.
All candidates will have have been mailed a letter concerning the features approximately two weeks prior to their deadline. There is no charge for them to participate, but there is a word limit for the print edition. An expanded version will be published on-line at pottcotimes.com.
As a reminder, the general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 7.
Registration books close for that election on Oct. 17 and advance by mail voting begins Oct. 18. Early, in-person voting, begins Oct. 24 and the last day to request an advance ballot is Oct. 31.
USD 321 – Sept. 7
• Position One – Adrienne Ojlenik, Rossville; Morgan Hansen, Delia; Elias Espinoza, St. Marys.
• Position Seven (At Large) – Jodi Porter, Rossville; Matthew Childs, St. Marys.
USD 320 – Sept. 14
• Position Two – Katie Tolle, Wamego; Jake Pullen, Wamego.
• Position Four – Daniel Tidwell, Wamego; Jolene A. Meyer, Wamego.
• Position Seven (At Large) – Jesse Rhodes, Wamego; Ryan Hargitt, Wamego.
St. George City – Sept. 21
• St. George City Council (select two) – Hans K. Tessman, Spencer Parsons, Matt Ruhnke, all of St. George.
• St. George Mayor – Debby Werth, Andrew Donovan, both of St. George.
Wamego City – Sept. 28
• Wamego City Commissioner (select one) – Dorothy Ann McNinch, Michael D. Baker, Sr., Dwight D. Faulkner, all of Wamego.
St. Marys City – Oct. 5
• St. Marys City Commissioner (select one) – Francis Awerkamp, Jerry Thomas, both of St. Marys.
Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library Board of Trustees Monthly Meeting -- Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the PWRL Onaga Branch Library, 313 Leonard Street, Onaga Kansas at 5:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.
