MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State University officials have announced a pair of meetings in early August to help farmers make fast-approaching decisions on growing winter canola.

K-State canola breeder Mike Stamm said the meetings come “at a critical time” when producers have a renewed interest in growing winter canola, largely due to last spring’s announcement by Scoular that it will be building an oilseed crush facility near Goodland.