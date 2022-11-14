A new restaurant opened in downtown St Marys last month, established in the stone storefront on 518 West Bertrand Avenue.
Ticino’s brings a taste of the Mediterranean to this small town, with a menu filled with specials from Italy, Greece, Lebanon, and the entire Mediterranean region. According to Ticino’s owner, Priska Eccles, the most popular items are lasagna, lamb stew, and tiramisu.
In opening her first restaurant, Eccles saw an opportunity to share her passion for cooking with others. So far, there are 14 employees, including cooks, servers, and bartenders.
The restaurant was named after and inspired by the sunny Italian-speaking Ticino region in Switzerland, a popular vacation spot in Europe. Eccles hopes to popularize the fresh and homemade taste of Mediterranean cuisine locally.
“The whole concept of Mediterranean cuisine is that it is simple and fresh. I want this to flourish and to grow with the community,” said Eccles. All of the dishes served at the restaurant are made from scratch and with fresh ingredients, nothing processed.
“The simpler you cook, the more you find each individual flavor,” said Eccles. “I’ve always loved cooking and having fun learning new recipes.” The simplicity of the food also makes it easy to accommodate the various dietary needs of customers if necessary, ensuring their satisfaction.
Ticino’s is open Monday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays and from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. from Wednesday to Saturday, with the bar open until midnight. The old-fashioned stone interior adds a touch of elegance and timelessness to the Mediterranean atmosphere. Like its namesake, attracting many for its beauty and unique taste of the Mediterranean, this restaurant may well be the “Ticino” of Kansas.
Applications are available from Lighthouse Baptist Church or the Louisville Community Church, on the website at lighthousesbc.org, (look under “food pantry”) or by phone, 785 494 2450 . The application deadline is 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16.
For those requesting homebound and take-out meals for the Wamego Community Thanksgiving Dinner, please make reservations by calling the First Presbyterian Church 785-456-2556 by Sunday, Nov. 20. Please leave a message with name, phone number, and the number of meals requested. Requests can a…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.