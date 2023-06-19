One specific species of butterfly seems to have taken over Pottawatomie County, and has become a bit of a nuisance to those working and playing in more rural parts.

On a recent walk in the country with my dogs I was constantly waving away hundreds of butterflies, swinging my arms around like a rag doll as they tried to land on me. One butterfly even found its way inside my shirt, sending me into a minor panic as I danced around to shake it out.