One specific species of butterfly seems to have taken over Pottawatomie County, and has become a bit of a nuisance to those working and playing in more rural parts.
On a recent walk in the country with my dogs I was constantly waving away hundreds of butterflies, swinging my arms around like a rag doll as they tried to land on me. One butterfly even found its way inside my shirt, sending me into a minor panic as I danced around to shake it out.
My youngest son was pelted with butterflies as he mowed the lawn. He even attempted to deter them with insect repellent. The effort was unsuccessful. He finished his task completely annoyed and jokingly described the number of butterflies as “apocalyptic".
Anthony Zukoff, an Entomology Extension Associate with K-State, identified the butterflies as Hackberry Emperor butterflies. Zukoff was helpful in providing information on the butterflies through email.
“It appears to be a very good year for them in eastern Kansas,” said Zukoff, referring to the larger than usual number. Hackberry Emperor butterflies (scientifically referred to as Asterocampa celtis) began hatching in massive numbers in early June.
The mass hatching of the Hackberry Emperor is an annual occurrence here, but normally does not happen in the numbers we are now seeing. Why there are so many this season, no one can say for certain. Massive outbreaks like this are sporadic.
Hackberry Emperor butterflies can be identified by their brown coloring with distinct spots on hindwings and front wings. The larvae feed on the Hackberry tree, which is where the species gets its name.
The Hackberry Emperor feeds on sap, fluids from dung, and decaying flesh of dead animals. It is also very fond of taking sweat from humans, which explains why the creatures were persistently trying to land on me during my walk. This subtly beautiful creature has a disgusting diet.
One afternoon I tried in vain to count the number of Hackberry Emperor butterflies resting on the north side of my house. They darted on and off with such frequency that I gave up.
While the swarms of Hackberry Emperors have led to some moments of minor annoyance, it has been extraordinary to witness the phenomenon. I will be curious to see if next year brings the population explosion that this year has seen.
