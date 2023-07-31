USGS Butterflies.jpg
Buy Now
Koontz, Heidi K.

You read that right.

Citizens in six mid-U.S. states are being asked to mail in deceased butterflies, moths, and skippers to help U.S. Geological Survey scientists establish a Lepidoptera Research Collection (LRC). The pilot study for this citizen science invitation includes six states: Alabama, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas.   