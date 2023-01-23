Welcome to the new Smoke Signal. For many of you, welcome back.
The Smoke Signal is a regional print-and-digital publication that has served advertisers and readers predominantly in Pottawatomie County for many years. It’s distributed in the mail for free. As a reader of The Times, you’re probably familiar with it.
What we’ve recently done is to re-focus and re-orient it.
In terms of orientation, it’s now being delivered to households in both Riley and Pottawatomie counties, consistent with the increasingly regional nature of our part of the Flint Hills. People who live west of Wamego work in Manhattan; or people who live in Manhattan might work in Westmoreland. People in Manhattan might want to go get a pizza in downtown St. George. People in Manhattan might want to know about the cabinet-maker in St. Marys.
In terms of focus, we’ve sharpened the The Smoke Signal so that it is all about delivering messages to you from businesses in our area. Businesses need that service, perhaps more than ever, to rise above the din from social media and the onslaught of marketing from national firms. It’s hard to get your message across in a way that resonates. Print ads do that; print ads combined with a digital campaign can do so even more effectively.
Meanwhile, print ads don’t overtake your computer screen or interrupt the show you’re watching. So you can pick and choose those you find worthwhile. They should help you navigate as a consumer, not annoy the heck out of you.
Pottawatomie County readers will notice that there’s not much traditional news content in The Smoke Signal, and that’s a change from previous practice. We still produce that content; you can find it in The Times, and to a degree, The Mercury. You can subscribe to those publications in print or digital form, or both. The reality is, sustaining our news publications in this era requires customers to pitch in by paying for a subscription, and since you’re already doing that, we thank you. Doing so costs very little, and it makes you a more informed citizen.
The Smoke Signal is, in essence, an advertising supplement to The Times. We hope you are able to make use of it. Thanks for your time and consideration.
Healthy Forages, Healthy Beef Cattle will be the focus of an educational program sponsored by K-State Research and Extension – Pottawatomie, Riley, and Marshall Counties on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 5:30-9:00 pm, at the Westmoreland Elementary Gym, 205 S 4 th St, Westmoreland,
