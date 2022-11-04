Plans have been made for Pottawatomie County communities to enjoy Thanksgiving.
Community Thanksgiving Dinner
This year, the First Presbyterian Church, located at 6th & Elm in Wamego, will host the Wamego Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 24.
This is dine-in or take-out for anyone in the Wamego community wishing to share the holiday meal.
For those requesting homebound and take-out meals, please make reservations by calling the First Presbyterian Church 785-456-2556 by Sunday, Nov. 20. Leave a message with name, phone number, and the number of meals requested. Requests can also be emailed to firstpreswamego@gmail.com with “Thanksgiving Dinner” in the subject line. In both cases, please leave an address for homebound meal requests.
Take-out meals will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 a.m.
Dine-in meals will be served from noon to 2 p.m. in the Fellowship hall.
Thanksgiving Dinner Baskets
The Lighthouse Baptist Church, St. George, will be preparing Thanksgiving Dinner baskets for those who live east of the Blue River in Manhattan and west of Wamego, and north through the Westmoreland area. It includes Louisville.
The basket will include turkey, potatoes, yams, green beans, cream of mushroom soup, cranberry sauce, corn bread mix, and pumpkin pie mix.
Applications are available from Lighthouse Baptist Church or the Louisville Community Church, on the website at lighthousesbc.org, (look under “food pantry”) or by phone, 785 494 2450.
The application deadline is 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16. Basket pick up will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19.
Cowboy Country Church will be having its annual free Harvest Festival beginning with a Cowboy Country Service at 11 a.m.. The service will be followed by a free Chuck Wagon meal, wagon rides and easy trail rides (horses not provided), a bouncy house and apple cider.
