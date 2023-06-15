WESTMORELAND, June 15, 2023 -- Former USD 320 teachers Allen Sylvester and Deborah Sylvester were sentenced to jail today in Pottawatomie County Court on charges related to a relationship with a student.
Allen Sylvester was first arrested in Wabaunsee County on May 29, 2022. He was later arrested in Pottawatomie County as was his wife, Deborah Sylvester. The complaint listed a time period of Dec. 1, 2019 through May 15, 2021 and involved a student who was 16 years of age or older and enrolled at a school where they were both employed as teachers (Wamego High School).
In March of this year, both Sylvesters entered into a plea agreement. Allen Sylvester pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful sexual relations. As part of the agreement, Wabaunsee County charges were dropped.
Deborah Sylvester's charges were modified to aggravated endangering of a child, and failure to comply with mandatory reporting requirements. She was also required to relinquish her teaching license.
Despite pleas from his attorney Thomas Lemon that Allen Sylvester should not receive jail time due to his physical condition (Stage 4 Parkinson's Disease), Judge Jeff Elder sentenced Sylvester to 31 months jail on each of the two counts of unlawful sexual acts. The sentence also included 24 months post release probation on each count. The sentences are to be served consecutively.
In a separate hearing, Elder sentenced Deborah Sylvester to eight months probation on the first count of child endangerment, a felony, and six months on non-reporting, a misdemeanor. These sentences will also run consecutively and Deborah Sylvester will serve 45 days in the Pottawatomie County Jail.
