Sylvesters - 2015.jpg

Allen and Deborah Sylvester

 WHS 2015 Yearbook

Allen “Doc” Sylvester and Deborah Sylvester both pleaded guilty Tuesday in Pottawatomie County District Count to charges stemming from unlawful sexual relations with a (then) Wamego High School student.

Allen Sylvester pleaded to two counts of unlawful sexual relations. Deborah Sylvester pleaded to aggravated endangering a child and, as a mandatory reporter, failing to report regarding abuse of a child.