Allen “Doc” Sylvester and Deborah Sylvester both pleaded guilty Tuesday in Pottawatomie County District Count to charges stemming from unlawful sexual relations with a (then) Wamego High School student.
Allen Sylvester pleaded to two counts of unlawful sexual relations. Deborah Sylvester pleaded to aggravated endangering a child and, as a mandatory reporter, failing to report regarding abuse of a child.
Allen Sylvester had been a science teacher at Wamego High School until transferring to Wamego Middle School for the 2021-2022 school year. Deborah Sylvester was a math teacher at the high school.
He was first arrested in Wabaunsee County on May 29, 2022 for unlawful sexual relations with a student. On June 2, 2022, after several executive sessions, the USD 320 Board of Education accepted both Allen and Deborah Sylvester’s resignations, although Deborah had not been charged in Wabaunsee County.
Later that month, both Sylvesters were arrested in Pottawatomie County on similar charges involving the same victim.
In court Tuesday, Allen Sylvester entered into a plea agreement in front of Judge Jeff Elder. After questioning Sylvester on his understanding of the process, waiver of rights and charges against him, the judge asked him if he pleaded guilty to two charges from an amended complaint filed Feb. 9. Both were “unlawful sexual relations occurring in this county between Dec. 1, 2019 and May 15, 2021.” According to the complaint, they are Level 5 person felonies.
Sylvester answered in the affirmative and Elder pronounced him guilty. Elder also informed Sylvester he needed to comply with the Kansas Offender Registration Act. “You have three business days to report to the registering law enforcement agency in the county where you have the conviction and any place you reside, maintain employment or attend school,” the judge said.
In a similar scenario, Deborah Sylvester also entered into a plea agreement and indicated she understood the process, waiver of rights and charges. Elder then read the amended counts and asked her if she pleaded guilty.
Count one was, “Between Dec. 1, 2019 and May 15, 2021, unlawfully and feloniously and recklessly caused a child under 18-years-of age to be placed in a situation where the child’s life, body or health was endangered … a Level 9 person felony.”
Count two was during the same time frame and a Class B misdemeanor, “The defendant at the time a teacher at Wamego High School did unlawfully, knowingly failed to make a (required) report regarding the physical, mental or emotional abuse of sexual abuse of a child.” Elder added the child was attending Wamego High School.
Deborah Sylvester answered in the affirmative, and Elder pronounced her guilty. Her attorney noted part of her plea agreement, she had agreed to surrender her teaching license.
The victim, who was in court, had submitted a written request to lift the no-contact orders and Judge Elder agreed. In both cases he noted the victim was of age, adding, “I don’t see any way her position regarding sentencing can be swayed.”
Both Sylvesters are set to be sentenced on June 15. Allen Sylvester’s sentencing will be 11 a.m., and his attorney indicated he would have a medical provider as a witness. Deborah Sylvester will be sentenced at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.