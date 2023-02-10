The report of a structure fire in Louisville on Tuesday, Feb. 7, led to the discovery of a methamphetamine lab, according to Pottawatomie County Sheriff Shane Jager.

In a press release, Jager said a 911 call was received at approximately 12:43 p.m. regarding a structure fire in the 400 block of East Plum. Emergency crews upon arrival discovered a mobile home with smoke coming from the inside.