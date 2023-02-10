The report of a structure fire in Louisville on Tuesday, Feb. 7, led to the discovery of a methamphetamine lab, according to Pottawatomie County Sheriff Shane Jager.
In a press release, Jager said a 911 call was received at approximately 12:43 p.m. regarding a structure fire in the 400 block of East Plum. Emergency crews upon arrival discovered a mobile home with smoke coming from the inside.
Jager said a father and son were able to exit the mobile home with minor injuries prior to the arrival of the emergency crews.
During the incident, deputies learned there was a methamphetamine lab inside the residence and applied for a search warrant, which was executed after the fire was extinguished.
As a result of the warrant, two men were arrested and transported to the Pottawatomie County Jail.
According to the release, Odis Leon Parker, 80, Louisville was arrested on charges of manufacturing a controlled substance, criminal use of weapons, possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture a controlled substance, possession of stimulant, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Odis Leon Parker Jr., 47, Louisville, was booked on charges of manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture a controlled substance, arson; accidental to dwelling by manufacturing a controlled substance, and aggravated battery.
As of Friday, both men were confined in the Pottawatomie County Jail on $10,000 bond.
The sheriff's office was assisted by Pottawatomie County Consolidate Fire, Wamego Fire Department, Pottawatomie county EMS, Kansas State Fire Marshall, Riley County Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
