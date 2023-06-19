After hearing from the two adult victims, a first responder and two Kansas Highway Patrol troopers, Judge Erich Campbell, Pottawatomie County Court, determined County Attorney Sherri Schuck had presented enough evidence to bind Mark Stanwix, Lecompton, over for trial on charges stemming from an Aug. 10, 2022 fatality accident.

Stanwix is facing two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of Randy Tinkel, Wamego, and his son; three counts of aggravated battery, from the injuries of Jillian Tinkel, a younger son, and Megan Schindler, St. Marys; one count of interfering with a law enforcement officer (destruction of evidence); one count of reckless driving; and one count of use of a wireless communication device while driving to send or receive a message. Campbell ruled at the preliminary hearing there was enough evidence for Stanwix to be tried on all counts.