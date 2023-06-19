After hearing from the two adult victims, a first responder and two Kansas Highway Patrol troopers, Judge Erich Campbell, Pottawatomie County Court, determined County Attorney Sherri Schuck had presented enough evidence to bind Mark Stanwix, Lecompton, over for trial on charges stemming from an Aug. 10, 2022 fatality accident.
Stanwix is facing two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of Randy Tinkel, Wamego, and his son; three counts of aggravated battery, from the injuries of Jillian Tinkel, a younger son, and Megan Schindler, St. Marys; one count of interfering with a law enforcement officer (destruction of evidence); one count of reckless driving; and one count of use of a wireless communication device while driving to send or receive a message. Campbell ruled at the preliminary hearing there was enough evidence for Stanwix to be tried on all counts.
The accident occurred on Highway 24, a quarter-mile west of Airport Rd. According to the KHP accident report, at about 5:33 p.m., Tinkel, driving a 2013 Ford F250, had been eastbound and stopped in the lane waiting to make a left turn. Schindler, driving a 2007 Ford Edge, was slowing coming up behind Tinkel’s truck. Stanwix, driving 2015 Western Semi for MCM, struck both vehicles from behind.
During last Tuesday's preliminary hearing, the two adult victims testified to what they remembered from the accident, as well as to the extent of their injuries and the lasting effects.
Schindler said she remembered slowing down as the truck in front of her was slowing to turn left.
“I remember the semi coming behind me very quickly,” she said. “I thought of my options, I could tell he was not going to stop. I couldn't go left, there was oncoming traffic.”
As she was slowing, she said the last thing she remembered was the “MACK” from Stanwix's semi-truck.
Tinkel spoke through her tears of the trauma of finding her family, and holding her eldest son, who was bleeding, while screaming for her younger one. She also outlined injuries both would have to deal with for the rest of their lives.
Nacomi Rafferty, who was riding with a friend, witnessed the accident, described what she saw, as well responding in the aftermath. Rafferty is a respiratory therapist and volunteer firefighter.
“I said, 'Oh, s***, He hit them',” she testified. “A truck was spinning and there was a giant dust cloud. My eyes were also drawn to the dark car (Schindler's) going over the lanes.”
After the accident, they went to help and Rafferty remembered seeing “a woman running around with a little boy. I handed off my phone to someone to call 911 and went into work mode.”
Schuck also presented testimony from two Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers – Scott Moses who was on scene and Brian Wade, who worked with accident scene data, including that retrieved from Stanwix' cell phone.
Part of the case against Stanwix alleged the possible use of a cell phone just prior to the accident. Moses testifed Stanwix had denied sending a message, instead he said was adjusting air conditioning knobs, but Wade presented evidence from the phone's download that there was message deleted after the accident, before Moses took custody of the phone.
Under questioning from Schuck, Wade went into detail about the accident, including the use of software which scanned the phone to determine a message was deleted. He noted there was no weather or mechanical factors and added he also felt professional drivers had a higher standard on the road.
“We believe the state has met its burden for probable cause,” Schuck said, listing the charges. “There was testimony from law enforcement about not having eyes on the road.”
As this was a preliminary hearing for criminal charges. Stanwix' attorney, Shawna Miller, while stating it was a “horrible situation,” said “this is not a criminal matter. It should be resolved through a civil court. This was horrible, horrible,” she said, “but not criminal.” She noted the missing text response was sent 20 seconds after impact. She also said there was no higher standard for professional drivers in the law.”
Campbell came down firmly on the side of the prosecution.
“Let me begin by expressing my condolences for this tragic loss,” he said to the families and friends in attendance.
He then addressed the defendant. “I don't believe you got up in the morning and decided you were going to get into your vehicle and take a life. It was an accident. Horrible, horrible accident.
“What caused it?” Campbell continued. “I looked into this a lot. You were doing something you knew you were not supposed to do. Most of us do, but in this instance, it was tragic.
“I don't believe for a second that you were messing with the air conditioning,” the judge said, “not for a second. You know you did wrong. You lied to law enforcement. You covered it up.”
Campbell also told Stanwix, “No matter what happens here, you will have to live with what you did. I spent 30 years in the military. I killed people. It was authorized. I got medals for it. It still gives me nightmares. I can't imagine if I had killed a child accidentally like you did. I can't imagine.
“So many lives have been affected,” he went on, “family members, law enforcement, people who stopped and helped. Even myself. You tried to cover it up. I can't respect that.”
Stanwix will be arraigned at 9:30 a.m., July 21, in front of Pottawatomie County District Judge Jeff Elder. He is also being sued in civil court by Jillian Tinkel and Megan Schindler. That case is set for a November jury trial in Douglas County in front of District Judge Carl Folsom, III. MCM is listed as a co-defendant.
