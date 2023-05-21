Bob Maynard spoke to the to the St. Marys City Commission at last Tuesday's meeting to let it
know that he has made significant progress on cleaning out the clutter in front of his house.
“I’ll try to keep it as clean as I can make it up there. I have the driveway almost completely cleared off now and you’ll be able to see that," said Maynard, "but it does overwhelm me from time to time and I was hoping that someone would come and do it. I’ve been doing it as fast as I could."
Maynard is making an effort to fix bicycles at the quickest pace that he can and charges very little for his services, for the children who either can’t afford or don’t have access to a bicycle shop.
“I’ve only done this as a hobby and I would like to continue to do it this way and try to keep it at the minimum,” said Maynard. He believes that his passion for providing good affordable bicycles is important so the children can be active and outdoors and additionally, it saves families money on bikes and bike repairs. “I’m hoping to keep it going as long as I can keep it clean enough,” said Maynard. “As far as being a health risk, there is nothing there that is going to draw a rat or a bug,” he continued. “There’s never standing water to make mosquitoes. What I have in the front stays in the driveway, I never let it spread out onto the grass and I try to keep what I have in the back behind a privacy fence.” Once the front of his property is completely cleaned, Maynard plans to sort through the items in the back.
While the mayor understands how Maynard’s work benefits the community, the city simply does not allow outdoor storage and the clutter needs to be kept at a minimum, up to city standards.
The city manager, Maurice Cordell agreed to communicate with Maynard to let him know early on if the amount of bicycles outside are getting out of hand so they may be cleared sooner and quicker.
Palmer Road Bridge
At the previous meeting Nathan Bergman, county engineer, spoke to the city about building a wider bridge on Palmer Road and was looking at the available options to construct it at an affordable cost.
As far as funding goes, Bergman has since arranged to have the county attorney draft an agreement for the county to get a KDOT grant, so funding could be split 50-50.
Cordell said that the only action that may be necessary at the moment would be for the mayor to authorize a letter of support, if one is needed.
“One of the lowest cost options would be a box culvert (bridge) if we could get the size, it could work. I think a lot of us would like to go with that option because it would be the cheapest,” said Bergman, “Another low cost option is a metal deck but I do not promote those whenever we have a blackout stream. They’re good for gravel roadways but anytime we have a concrete or asphalt surface and we get the ice and the salt placed on the surface, it really eats away at those decks pretty quickly.” Bergman told the commission that a letter of support from the mayor will be needed by the end of this month.
Baseball Diamond Request
Experience St Marys has requested the use of two baseball diamonds in the park for a softball tournament happening on July 1-2 for the Red, White and Blue celebration. However, only one of the baseball diamonds will be available on one of the requested days. On Friday, they can have Diamond Number Five and then have Diamonds Three and Five on Saturday. There was a consensus to approve the use of baseball diamonds number three and five for the Independence Day tournament.
WTC Lease Agreement
Olin Hamilton from WTC, spoke to the city commission with some updates to the company’s lease agreement.
WTC has an agreement with the city to use the water tower for equipment that enables the company to provide wireless internet for its customers. The agreement was set to be renewed automatically for a five-year term on June 1.
WTC will be building out fiber with the areas they currently service in the next year and a half. This is expected to be completed by January 2025. Hamilton asked that the city review and accept the proposed revised contract, that the contract may be renewed on a year-to-year basis instead of every five years. This is because all of WTC’s equipment will be off the city’s tower by the time five years have passed. The city commission approved the WTC lease agreement, as presented.
CCLIP - BG Consultants
Jason Hoskinson from BG Consultants gave some updates about the CCLIP Resurfacing Project. The commissioners were presented with two maps and a summary sheet which included costs and next tasks.
The project is currently in its final phases of design and now it needs authorization from the city to put the designs out to bid, once KDOT finalizes its review.
It is a two-phased funding project, to resurface Highway 24 starting from 3rd Street and moving east to Maple Hill Road and it will also include resurfacing Highway 63 starting at its intersection with Highway 24 and going up to Elm Street. The current estimate of the project’s total cost is $1.15 million and this is split into the cost paid by KDOT and the amount paid by the City of St Marys. The city’s share will amount around $400,000. So far, $52,000 of it has already been paid by the city. The bids will be sent out in June or July and when they are ready, they will be brought back to the commission.
