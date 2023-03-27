The bandstand in St. Marys’ Riverside Park will be getting a facelift.
Bob Schindler, the utilities supervisor, discussed the possibility of restoring the old band stand last Tuesday with the city commission.
He told commissioners the bandstand is falling apart. Schindler is considering removing the rotting floorboards and railings and pouring concrete into the center of the structure, then power washing the remainder of it.
He obtained a quote of $3,380 from Ornamental Concrete for the project.
There was also the option to tear it down but Mayor Matthew Childs said he would prefer not to demolish the bandstand because it is historic and he is in favor of pursuing its restoration.
Commissioner Gerard Kleinsmith abstained from voting because a family member of his works for this company, and the remainder of the commission voted in favor to accept the quote from Ornamental Concrete.
2022 Audit Report
Russell Shipley presented the annual audit report for the year 2022. Shipley reported no funds have been overspent and the city’s cash balance is healthy overall, with 36 months worth of cash available for the city’s basic expenses. Budget funds have a positive number, specifically on the electric fund. The city commission accepted the 2022 audit report as presented.
Tri-County Waste
Christie Hitch was present to discuss the refuse contract.
There had been some confusion and Hitch wanted some clarification after hearing some questions from a local citizen. This St. Marys resident had been under the impression that the updated contract would be in effect beginning on May 1, but the contract that Hitch remembers signing stated that it began on March 1.
The city clerk, Andrea Ronsse, clarified that while the contract began in March, it will not reflect upon the bills until May 1. Additionally, there was a mistake in the wording. The contract states that duplexes will be billed per unit but there is a resolution that says that only duplexes built after a certain date will be billed individually.
Childs believes that it is only fair that each address should be charged. Because this was an error in the language, it will have to be amended. The commission planned to make a consensus and change it at the next meeting, adopting the updated resolution.
Spring Clean Up
At the previous meeting, Genevieve Wingerter asked about organizing a spring cleanup and the possibility of a free dump for residents who want to drop off trash and clean off their properties. It was pitched as a two weekend event, but the commissioners have decided to approve one day and then the other, based on the success of the first cleanup.
Commissioners approved 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 15 as a free dump day for residents within the city limits.
There was also some discussion about volunteer efforts to clean up the city’s golf course, primarily cleaning out the cart paths, weeding, picking up trash, and trimming overhanging branches.
It was brought to Kleinsmith’s attention there is a footbridge on the golf course that is falling apart, which can pose a liability. There is a sign-up sheet available online for anyone who wishes to get involved.
Armory Usage
Joseph Gehring, of St. Marys, requested the use of the Armory.
Gehring started a community group called Jawara to build and create a positive economic and social impact to St. Marys and surrounding areas through various events consisting of not limited to, sports for people of all ages.
“We curate through St. Marys generated ideas,” said Gehring. “We picked through that list to come up with our next event we are going to do as a challenge.”
The first event idea that was chosen was a jump rope challenge in the Armory beginning on Saturday March 25. There is a $2 entry fee for the jump rope challenge. One dollar will go towards the group’s creators and the other will go to the grand prize.
Gehring is working with sponsors to put together a cash prize. At the soft opening, people will be allowed to compete for free.
The commissioners approved waiving the Armory fees for Jawara’s inaugural which was held March 25.
Budget Work Session
The 2024 budget work session is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m., June 27, in City Hall.
