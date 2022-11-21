The St. Marys City Commission gave a holiday gift to the town Nov. 15 by approving a 50 percent reduction in the December electric bill.
At the previous meeting, Commissioner Francis Awerkamp proposed that the city allow the reduction in December.
This reduction had been done in the past and Awerkamp reports that the town’s electrical fund has a healthy balance, to make this possible again this year.
The city has accomplished many projects with the electric department, including making upgrades to the electric substation and the power lines throughout town. According to Awerkamp, there has been a tremendous effort in maintaining the city’s electricity. The few remaining electrical projects are not as critical and the recently approved projects with more outstanding costs will not begin until 2023, due to contractors having been backed up this past year.
“We have a comfortable carryover balance,” he said. “Our electric rates and utility bills have been high this year. We can keep that fund up at the $700,000 balance, or if we offer the reduction in December we end up reducing about to $130,000, which still gives us a comfortable carryover balance in the Electric Fund.”
Health Insurance
Employee health insurance also occupied the commission.
Commissioners heard from Darren Booth who discussed a combination of standard insurance and Freedom Claims, which will help the city partially self-insure.
Jake Owen, Blue Cross Blue Shield, discussed his plan, noting the grandfathered plan cannot be paried with the Freedom Claims program.
