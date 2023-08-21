The St. Marys City Commission is still somewhat ambivalent over the floodplain mitigation project with one commissioner adamant against proceeding any further and the mayor interested in what the city can get out of what has already been done.
Joe File, the engineer with Benesch Construction, and Tara Lanzrath, the flood insurance plan coordinator, at last Tuesday's meeting, gave an overview of the project for the newer commissioners.
Lanzrath went over the timeline first, beginning with the flood maps being drawn around 2011 and 2012. The mapping was tabled to determine how to handle the levies in the area. In 2016, the project was picked up again with two different phases. The first phase was in Wabaunsee County and Wamego in 2016. The second phase looked into St. Marys, Belvue, and along the Kansas River in 2017.
In 2018, FEMA drafted a map that put a significant portion of St. Marys in the floodplain along College Creek. They issued preliminary maps in January 2020. In November 2022, the final maps were in effect.
Benesch was hired by the city to evaluate alternatives to get the homes out of the floodplain and survey the area. The goal is to determine what can be done to reduce the size of the floodplain and ultimately get those structures out of the floodplain and remove the mandatory flood insurance for homeowners with federally backed mortgages.
While there are other areas that are also in the floodplain, File said that the College Creek area was particularly studied because the flooding is not caused by backwater from the Kansas River. It is caused by headwater that falls on the watershed and falls downstream. For this reason, they believed that something could be done about it. It would not be feasible to eliminate the Kansas River backwater.
Benesch came up with two projects to reduce the size of the floodplain on College Creek. The first was an upstream detention structure. The location was placed in the watershed based on the watershed’s characteristics. It would pull the water back in the watershed and capture as many tributaries and drainage areas as possible.
The second project involved limited isolated channel improvements downstream. File said that collectively, this alternative reduced the flooding, limiting the hundred-year event to just the channel. The estimated cost of this project was about $3.2 million without any contingency or construction cost. After contingency and construction costs were added, it came to about $5.7 million.
Lanzrath then discussed Kansas Department of Agriculture’s technical assistance project, which is funded through a federal grant from FEMA. There is an amount of money that can be allocated for mapping projects which require FEMA’s approval but doesn’t require a cost share with the city. This was discussed with the city manager to bring the cost of the project down. The project timeline concludes in October.
Commissioner Gerard Kleinsmith does not want to go forward with this project. His objections are that even if the city isn’t paying, the grant will cost federal tax dollars. Secondly, FEMA’s rules and regulations are always changing. Kleinsmith said that as far as he is concerned, the project is done.
“My personal opinion is we are looking at spending a lot of money to help a few people that should do it on their own,” Kleinsmith said. “It is not our responsibility, it is not the government’s responsibility to get you out of the floodplain. If you buy property on the floodplain, you get it out of the floodplain.”
Mayor Matthew Childs because federal money already has and will be spent on the studies, the city may as well get some benefits from it. The city manager agreed to participate insofar as reviewing the process of the study and answering questions that Benesch had. The city is under no obligation to participate once the studies are done.
St. George, KS (8/15/2023)… School has started which means it’s time for the School Night to Join Scouting. This is the opportunity for all youth and parents to find out more about having fun, learning new things, and creating a unique adventure through Cub Scouting, now open to both boys an…
Beecher and Rifle Church Annual Homecoming – Sunday, Aug. 27 at Beecher Bible and Rifle Church, 31624 Chapel St. Wabaunsee. Church service will start at 9:45 A.M. followed by a potluck luncheon at noon. Meat will be provided. After fellowship and lunch, we will have a program in the church…
Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library Board of Trustees Monthly Meeting -- Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the PWRL Onaga Branch Library, 313 Leonard Street, Onaga Kansas at 5:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.