There was a packed house at the Nov. 15 St. Marys City Commission meeting to discuss the Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library lease, with many members in the community expressing strong support of the institution.
Although no action was taken at the meeting, and approval of the lease renewal was tabled until December, the commission heard from nearly 25 community members.
Two weeks prior, at the Nov. 1 meeting, the commission had floated the notion of starting its own library after Commissioner Matthew Childs had requested in August adding a ‘morals clause’ to the building lease the city has with PRWL because of that library’s inclusion of a book called “Melissa” which deals with transgender themes.
He backtracked on that idea somewhat at Tuesday meeting.
“I made a clumsy first attempt at some language in the lease,” he said. “We very quickly decided that's not the mechanism for doing this. This is a community question. I still believe we should restrict certain types of material and certain types of material and certain types of activities.”
Childs added he didn't think the city could run the library any better (than the PWRL) adding, “It's never been a goal to shut the library down. Never. We just want to have some community standard established on what goes into the library.”
What those community standards would be, however, divided the attendees with some agreeing with the removal of LBGTQ material while others emphasizing that all members of the community should be considered.
Pastor Dane Scott of the Baptist Church in St. Marys advocated for strict Biblical standards.
“Let me bring it back to the 60's, when the Christian community stuck its head in the sand and commenced to take prayer out of school,” he said. “When they commenced to taking prayer out of school, the commenced to take everything else that pertained to Christ out of school that had been there for years. We're back in the same place right now if we allow this to go forward.”
Scott emphasized that you have to have standards and principles.
“You've got a lot of people that have high morals,” he said. “They've got standards they stand on. They've got beliefs they believe in. But it don't take much of a silver tongued devil to come in and pull you off.
“God said that he made male and female,” Scott continued. “He didn't change it around. It's still the same way as it was in the day of Adam and Eve. All these things are ungodly. We've got to be aware of that. No matter what church you go to, we gotta stand on principal and make sure that Satan doesn't get a hold of this town like he has so many others.”
Veronica Murtha also was looking for strict standards.
“I've always been a bookworm and been in libraries,” she said. “While a public library should be for the public, it is also a public utility and should be able to be used by the public. If we have books that we can't approve of our children being in the library, then they can't be. We need some kid of set standard where we know what kind of books are going to be on the shelf and we don't have to worry about our children coming home with things we don't approve of. You say they are going to be exposed to it someday, someday. But it should be for the parent to decide when, not for the library to just have it out there for any little child to pick up. So I ask that the commission consider what standards you want to have for the library.”
On the opposite side of the coin was Tom Graham, who drew on his military background.
“I spent 30 years in the military,” he said. “I came from SAC headquarters in Nebraska and I helped close down Forbes Field in the 70s. I stayed and I helped them put the refueling wing into Topeka. I flew with them as a boom operator. And let me tell you something you're not going to want to hear. I had a colonel that was gay. That flew. I had a female navigator who was a lesbian. But do you think I'd refuse to fly with them? To refuse my job to help the military? This country? No. I never had any problems.
“So you know, I'm sorry, but this is the United States government,” he continued, “and you cannot turn this stuff down. The library can take stuff out. You can put your (child's) name on the list (to not be able to check out a book). But face it, society is society and that's the way it goes. You have to accept it. You don't have to appreciate it, but turn your head. The library can control stuff up there. Put your kids on the list. Please do not close the library.”
Chloe Gonzales plead for the commission to consider the LGBTQ community.
“If you decide not to (renew the lease), then you should at least give the library time to find another place to gather their resources to provide a hub for the knowledge and information that is imperative to the community. I think that we all deserve intellectual freedom that the library provides. And I don't think you should censor any type of view.
“If you don't agree with it,” she continued, “I would like to encourage you all to educate yourselves about the LGBTQ community. Because a lot I've heard you guys say has not been very kind. I felt that within the LGBTQ community that is here, it is a minority. I think you should practice being open.”
Dave Perry was the original patron who questioned the book. He explained his intention was never to close down the library.
“When I had discussions with the library, it was concerning this book about a trans fourth grader that my daughter found and was pretty disturbed by it,” he said. He added there were things in the book that “I read to people and they were pretty astounded. And that's really what it was. It was the content and how kids can interpret some of this stuff.”
Perry said when he talked to the library staff he made it clear to them this was a library he had grown up in and it was important to him that his kids could go there. “And, I have to say the library was very polite. They were friendly. I mean it was a tense situation.”
Perry said the library walked him through the process of contesting the book, but also they also said it was a bad time because it was summer.
“So, in good faith, I said I would wait until fall,” Perry explained. “I thought if I wait, they'll have plenty of time. But then there were newspapers and magazines saying I hadn't gone through the proper process, that I hadn't followed procedure and protocol. I did, I was just trying to do it at the right time. They also say I stole the book. I bought the book. I wrote a check for it that was enough to cover four books.”
“At the end of the day,” Perry said, “the library stays as it is. As it was when I was a kid, and our kids don't have to read about chemical castration which is a great thing. Is that reasonable?”
John Simecka spoke on behalf of the PWRL, the Board of Trustees, Director Judith Cremer and the library staff.
“As you may know, this building was the gymnasium for the old Hill School that was purchased by Regina Simon, remodeled and given to the city for the benefit of the Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library,” he said. “This was one of the many accomplishments that highlighted my 12 years as commissioner and mayor. But little did I know, 40 years later, it would be such an issue. The reason we are here tonight is to show support and maintain this library in the spirit of Mrs. Simons in 1982. My efforts are to show support for the library and its staff, patrons and children. The library is a viable part of the city and in the lives of the people in our community. The library director and the staff worked diligently to protect the children and provide service to its patrons. It has met all legal requirements.”
In addition to showing support, some offered solutions.
Claire Pearl, along with two other members of the St. Marys Literary Club, said they had a vested interest in getting the library's lease renewed.
“We're here to support all the commissioners,” she said. “I know in previous meetings County Commissioner Pat Weixelman and City Commissioner Francis Awerkamp both stated options of working together, either with a committee or an appointed board. Kudos to working together and compromising and finding something that would promote compromise for everybody.
“We understand the library's position is trying to have something for everybody,” she continued. “But we also think there are some options if there are some books, and there's always going to be some, of questionable topics.”
One suggestion was, instead of putting the books on the shelf, they place a cardboard piece with the title and author in it's place. “Then you have to take it to the librarian to get it,” she explained. “But if a committee or a board was established to review these, they could come up tons of options they could figure out with things to do with questionable books with questionable topics.”
Commission Nathaniel Hall wanted to come up with a resolution “we can all get behind.
“But,” he added, “I'd just like to say that my wife and my kids go to the library and they've always had a good experience. So I just want to say thank you to the librarians here for providing that environment for my wife and my children. I don't think we want to make anyone feel unwelcome. I know the librarians probably feel they are getting attacked right now, I just want to be clear, I thank you for what you've done.”
Hall added he was “speaking from my personal side, not speaking on the commission.”
Commissioner Richard Binsford stressed they were not in favor of closing the library.
“That's a falsehood, period. We heard someone from the community come in and tell us about a book that they did not like and we addressed the library. We felt the book was not proper for the community. We asked that they review it. They did and came back and told us, at least our first impression was that they told us, they were not going to take the book out. Now it seems, from what we heard tonight, that their opinion has changed and I appreciate that.”
Binsford added he felt that particular issue isn't good for children. He said while “to all appearance you run your library well, I think it's just the idea that we're going to hold on to that standard, not to get into issues like this one which are, in my opinion and in many others opinion, untrue and certainly not meant for children.”
Commissioner Francis Awerkamp was stronger in his response.
“I do think there does need to be an understanding with the library on what their criteria is,” he said. “If they so willingly defend that book in their library, I don't believe that their standards have changed. So I would like to make sure that their standards are changed and if their standards have not changed, I am in full support of the city running it's own library that is locally controlled based on some objective standards.”
Awerkamp was in favor of only renewing the lease for a short term.
Like the last meeting, it was Weixelman who spoke at the end, urging compromise.
“I can understand the trials and tribulations of what you're trying to achieve,” he said. “Francis (Awerkamp), all I'm going to say, look at six months, give it just a bit more time on the lease. Let's come up with some committees.
“Now, when I say committees, I'm not talking about people what are derived from one area,” he stressed. “I'm talking ladies, folks that are coming from the wrong side of town or the right side of town, and (the committee) get in sync with Judith (Cremer) and the rest of the board and come up with something pertinent, something we can apply to this situation.
“If we can identify some books that should not be in there, and have this work for everybody, that would be gold,” he continued. “Everybody could feel like they achieved this. I know what direction you come from. And I'm not in favor of a lot of these things. But that isn't here. What we're here for tonight is to set and throw out your political beliefs or your religious beliefs. We're trying to get a situation rendered to where everybody can feel good about it. And make this thing work like it has for the last 30 years.”
At the commission took no action on the lease, it will carry over to the next meeting scheduled for Dec. 6. It expires at the end of the month.
