The St. Marys City Commission voted Tuesday night to renew the building lease with the Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library.
The commission had been debating the issue since August, when it came to the attention of Commissioner Matthew Childs that “Melissa” (formerly called “George”), a book dealing with transgender issues, was available in the library.
Childs had originally wanted a morals clause written into the lease, but the discussion later evolved to St. Marys trying to establish its own library.
However, the controversial book has been removed from the library shelf, so the city commission has agreed to renew the lease for a year. However, the commission would also like to see more input from the community regarding the library’s content, going forward.
“It was very clear from the last meeting that the citizens want the library to remain open,” said Childs at Tuesday’s commission meeting. “The question is how do we ensure the safety of the community and how the community is getting what they want out of the library? As representatives for what the citizens want, we’ve achieved what we wanted to achieve there and so, I would welcome a motion to simply renew the lease for a year, as written.”
Commissioner Gerard Kleinsmith, who is new to the city commission, mentioned that he has been researching how a regional library operates.
He explained it is run by a library board, has six appointed board members (three from either county) and two county commissioners, one from Pottawatomie County and the other from Wabaunsee County.
“These individuals can levy taxes and there is nothing we can do to get them out of office because they are not voted for,” said Kleinsmith.
“The two county commissioners are elected but the six other board members are not elected, they are appointed. If somebody is appointed and they are going to take my tax dollars, I should have the ability to vote them in or out of office. It is, in my opinion, taxation without representation.”
Because this is the way it was set up by the state, Kleinsmith intends to push it at the state level and see what can be done to possibly change this. Kleinsmith also mentioned how, in 2021, Pottawatomie County paid almost $474,000 in tax dollars for the library while Wabaunsee County only paid $116,000.
Wamego residents do not pay taxes for the PWRL, as the city has its own library.
“It says in the state statute that the number of board members should be represented evenly or fairly,” he said. “I don’t think that’s fair. We give three times as much money to the library yet we only have one representative from St Marys,” said Kleinsmith. “Of those $474,000, I unfortunately haven’t gotten the information yet. I have not been able to break it down as to St. Marys City and St. Marys Township but I would venture to say that the majority of that $474,000 does come from St. Marys City and St. Marys Township. I think we need more people from St. Marys on the library board. I think that’s what will be fair.”
Evening out the representation by getting more people from St. Marys on the library board, is one goal Kleinsmith intends to pursue in his first year on the city commission.
Kleinsmith made the motion to to renew the library’s lease for a period of one year, which was seconded by Commissioner Charles Riccomini and the lease was approved.
