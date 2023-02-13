Commissioner Gerard Kleinsmith wishes regain use of the St. Marys Golf Course.
He told the city commission at last Tuesday's meeting he had spoken to Great Life Fitness, in hopes the company would step in.
Great Life had offered to lease the course years ago, but was declined in favor of Friends of the Golf Course, whose business plan was ultimately unsuccessful.
Kleinsmith said he wasn't in favor of the city running the day-to-day operations of the golf course as it hasn't worked in the past. Also, he noted because the golf course can’t make money on its own, it will need to be subsidized.
“It is a beautiful golf course, when it is taken care of, and to not use it is a shame,” said Kleinsmith. He suggested an operational golf course would benefit local schools, which have golf teams in need of a nearby place to practice.
Kleinsmith asked the other commissioners if they were interested in the project and what it would cost the city to have it up to a usable condition.
There was some interest from the other members. Commissioner Nathan Hall even mentioned the possibility of opening up a venue up there for weddings and other events. However, the golf course and its clubhouse has fallen into terrible disrepair with reports of leaking pipes, moldy ceilings, and overgrown walking trails.
Mayor Matthew Childs decided to have an assessment done on the conditions of the buildings.
Refuse Contract
Based on previous discussion, the city’s contract with Tri-County Waste has been revised to one year. Christie Hitch was once again present. Hitch also put together a letter explaining the reason for mandated toters, with information on how to order a Tri-County toter and a number to call if there are any questions. After the letter is reviewed, the contract should be ready to sign. This may happen at the next meeting, as the item was tabled.
Firefighter Insurance
St. Marys Fire Department annually purchases two insurance policies from the Firefighters’ Relief Association. The first is paid entirely by the FRA, which only applies when the firefighters are on duty. The second policy, according to the by-laws, is a 24-hour policy. The FRA pays 85 percent and the other 15 percent of the annual premium must be paid by the firefighters or any other entity.
The city has historically paid that 15 percent, and the commissioners approved paying it for 2023.
Stop Sign
A stop sign at the intersection of 2nd Street and Mount Calvary Road has been a recurring issue. City Manager Maurice Cordell, Street Superintendent Bob Schindler, Police Chief Derek Cid proposed a four-way stop would be fitting on that intersection, especially since more traffic will be expected up there with the new church.
The commissioners approved the placement.
Residential Speed Limit
Complaints of too-fast traffic on residential streets led to the discussion of changing it to 20 miles per hour. This would require a city ordinance and one may be presented at the next meeting.
Nixle Usage
The majority of respondents to a recent survey favor Nixle as the primary notification method for city announcements. So far there has been 200 responses. The city will let the survey run its course and provide the commission with its outcome in a month’s time.
Fire Department Building
The city commissioners discussed the new fire department building with Fire Chief Dan Marstall.
Siting the antenna has been a significant challenge. The fire chief was considering a 60 by 100-foot building, with hope for future growth. The antenna needs to be worked on regardless, even without the building in the picture.
Kleinsmith recommends that the city not stall on this project because the antenna is important.
“We have to do something,” said Kleinsmith. “Let’s figure this out and get something done because we have been kicking this can down the road time after time and come up with all these reasons why not to do them and I think it’s time we stop doing that. We need to get done what needs to get done.” However, no decision could be made on Tuesday night, since more information is needed. After figuring out the means of acquiring a new antenna, then the city can proceed on constructing the building.
Mower Quotes
The Street Department is planning to purchase a new mower this year. This was in the city’s ten-year plan. The department has three mowers, one is a 2011 model, another is from 2014, and the third is from 2018. The 2014 mower needs replacement.
The Street Department has received two quotes, from two different dealers, for the same exact price. The city was considering buying a John Deere mower from the more local dealer, which is located in Wamego and the commissioners approved the purchase of the mower from Prairieland Partners, for the price of $24,226.
Armory Improvements
The floor inside the armory is showing extensive wear. A Kansas City company can redo them for $2.35 per square foot, a total of $16,000. Replacing the armory windows is considered more of a priority than the floors. The exact cost for that is not yet known, but it is estimated to be a larger expense than the floors.
The city can apply for grants to help fund the repairs, or possibly raise the money they need for each repair, as was done when the stairs were re-coated.
There was a brief question from an audience member about whether the armory is used enough to justify such expensive repairs. While it is a building that is heavily used by the community, it is usually just rented for a few hours at a time then closed for the rest of the week. No decision was made.
Library HVAC
There are two HVAC units in the city library and the one on the north side of the building has been malfunctioning. The city received quotes to either repair or replace the HVAC unit.
Kaw Valley Heating and Cooling, a company that the city has consulted before, only gave a replacement price. Because it was the more feasible option, the commissioners approved replacing the rooftop unit at the library with Kaw Valley Heating and Cooling for the price of $8,054.
