St. Marys High School honored its 125th class of graduating seniors on Sunday, May 14 as the Bear Nation said good-bye to 32 seniors who will be moving on to their next stage of life.

Class President Keller Hurla delivered the welcome address. After wishing a “Happy Mother’s Day” to the moms in the crowd, Keller stated, “Sitting in front of me today is a class that should be and will be remembered for a long time. Remembered for the way we treated others, the example we set, and all of the successes we shared—whether that be in the classroom or on the playing field—and so much more.” Hurla went on to note that classmate Shane Herington “might be the smartest person in the world,” and pointed out that Layne DeLong can solve a Rubik’s Cube over 100 times in the span of a single class period.