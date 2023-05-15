St. Marys High School honored its 125th class of graduating seniors on Sunday, May 14 as the Bear Nation said good-bye to 32 seniors who will be moving on to their next stage of life.
Class President Keller Hurla delivered the welcome address. After wishing a “Happy Mother’s Day” to the moms in the crowd, Keller stated, “Sitting in front of me today is a class that should be and will be remembered for a long time. Remembered for the way we treated others, the example we set, and all of the successes we shared—whether that be in the classroom or on the playing field—and so much more.” Hurla went on to note that classmate Shane Herington “might be the smartest person in the world,” and pointed out that Layne DeLong can solve a Rubik’s Cube over 100 times in the span of a single class period.
“I truly believe our class has left a lasting legacy here at St. Marys High school,” Hurla concluded. “A legacy that consists of great character, passion, and leadership. I could go on and on about this class, the memories we’ve made, and all the things we’ve accomplished, but I would be up here for a long time.”
Following performances by the Concert Choir and the band, SMHS Principal Adam Hurla announced the top 10 percent of the class, the Valedictorian and Salutatorian.
Shane Herrington, Sarah Denton, and Elizabeth SinghDhillon represented the top 10 percent, with Herrington earning the title of Valedictorian, and Denton and SinghDhillon sharing the title of Salutatorian. Each recipient was given the opportunity to address their classmates from the podium.
SinghDhillon told the seniors that—in her mind—it was the community of St. Marys that did the most to shape their experiences thus far. Quoting Coretta Scott King, SinghDhillon stated, “The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.”
She went on to thank her classmates, coaches and teachers, and concluded, “Every adult at St. Marys High School has made an impact in our lives, and we thank you. You have made a difference.”
Denton began her speech by stating that she believes the most valuable lessons they have learned at St. Marys High School “were from each other, not from textbooks.”
After recounting some memories from past years, Denton wrapped up by saying, “It is now time for us to navigate life on our own … I encourage each and everyone of you to continue to learn from your new life experiences and surround yourself with people who will make your experiences fun ones. Even though it can be sad to see this chapter of our lives closing, I encourage you all to take time today to think about the great memories we had together.”
Herrington used his speech to recount the various transitions his class experienced together, including moving from grade school to middle school, and middle school to high school—leading up to the present moment.
“In no time at all, we arrived here in this room, on the cusp of yet another new experience,” Herrington said. “This time there is one distinct difference, this time when we step out to face life after graduation, we won’t be doing it together. All of our years here at St. Marys have prepared us for this moment, and I have no doubt that we are up for the challenge. Every time an unknown situation has been placed in front of us, we have come out better than before … So my message to the class of 2023 is this: Don’t forget all the things we learned here at this school, our future may be daunting, and this may be the hardest challenge we have yet to face, but we will come out better than before.”
The commencement address was delivered by St. Marys alum Nathaniel Fisher, a 2004 graduate who has gone on to become a Flight Controller at NASA.
After briefly describing his rise to success, Fisher told the graduates that he found himself unsatisfied once he attained his goal of working at NASA, “I was a pilot for the space station…my dream had come true. However, I found that I wasn’t happy. How could this be? I was working at NASA alongside the astronauts, why wasn’t I content, joyful, and at peace?”
Fisher said that this caused him to redefine success and to look at his dream in a new light. “It turns out, I should not have put my dream up on a pedestal and worshipped it. Pursuing your (dreams) can never satisfy your need for purpose and to make an impact on the world.
“My faith is the anchor to my success, my happiness, and my goals,” Fisher said in conclusion. “It is vital to have dreams and goals for your life, but don’t let your happiness and self-worth get wrapped up in achieving them. Work hard at what you do, choose to hang out with positive and supportive people while pursuing your dream, and don’t give up.”
Following the presentation of Diplomas, the ceremony ended with the Senior Slide Show, a performance of “Bells of St. Marys” by the concert choir, and the recessional.
