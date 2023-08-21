St. Marys City Commissioner Gerard Kleinsmith, City Manager Maurice Cordell, and Bob Schindler, streets supervisor, have been in communication with Mammoth Construction to know how much golf course refurbishment will cost.
Kleinsmith, reporting at last Tuesday's city commission meeting, said the new irrigation system’s cost estimate came in at a total of $750,000, since the old water lines are shot. Schindler thinks some of the main pipes out of the pump house may still be salvageable.
Mammoth has added some alternate features to the design, including mini golf and pickleball courts. The Top Tracer driving range will be located as close to the clubhouse as possible. Kleinsmith said that mini-golf and pickleball can come after the golf course is refurbished, with a Top Tracer range and renovated clubhouse.
Mammoth also wants the city to purchase equipment like the mowers, per proposal, something Kleinsmith is not in favor of doing. No proposals or negotiations have been made at this time. The city was still waiting on survey results to come back.
“Until we have some pretty clear sense of what the potential revenue is and what the risk associated is, let’s gather the data,” Mayor Matthew Childs said.
Patrick Murtha spoke to the commission with some concerns regarding the questions on the golf course survey, particularly the first question which asks citizens if they want the city to consider refurbishing the golf course, which Murtha believes is misleading.
“By agreeing to question one, you’re agreeing that the city spends money in order to refurbish it,” Murtha said, “But that’s not what the question asks. Question one does not consider at any point the city spending money.”
Murtha said he doesn’t want the city spending money on this because it doesn’t think it will benefit the full common good of the city in the long run. A golf course will only be used by a certain set of individuals with memberships. It is not a publicly used space like the park. Childs explained to Murtha that usage of the golf course is something the survey was trying to figure out.
Kleinsmith made it clear that he is not in favor of the government running the golf course or subsidizing it, which has not worked in the past.
Commissioner Francis Awerkamp spoke about the history of the golf course and why it had been closed in 2018. He explained how there were several factors involved, including a staff change, adjustments to the city budget with rising costs that affected the mill levy, and infrastructure projects. Additionally, the greenskeeper had retired a few years prior. This greenskeeper had been maintaining the golf course at a reduced salary. Hiring a qualified greenskeeper would have cost the city more, with a higher salary and insurance.
At this time, there were problems with the sprinkler system and some of the greens were in poor condition. It would have been too expensive to fix without enough revenue coming from the golf course. Based on local and national trends of golf declining in popularity, the city had to make a priority decision and closed the course.
“I would have been willing to invest if we saw a light at the end of the tunnel,” Awerkamp said. “At the time, we didn’t think that investment would’ve been possible.”
They decided to use the tax money for major infrastructure improvements like roads, water and sewer instead. Awerkamp said that common people can’t fix the roads or the sewers. However, they can take golf course maintenance into their own hands. In the past, Awerkamp had spoken to Great Life Fitness, asking if it was interested in the course but it fell through.
Cordell responded to this saying that golf has greatly rebounded in popularity after 2020. Kleinsmith also mentioned how Great Life is doing things differently compared to years ago. Top Tracer ranges have improved golf entertainment. None exist in Kansas west of Topeka.
“There is nothing in Manhattan or Wamego that comes close to this,” Kleinsmith said.
At the next meeting, the survey results will be tallied. After reviewing the results and possible costs, the city can make decisions going forward.
Employee Study
Phil Hayes from the Arnold Group, a human resources company from Wichita specializing in services and studies about job recruiting and salaries also spoke at the meeting.
The group has been working with the Cordell and the city clerk, Andrea Ronsse since earlier this year on a classification and compensation study. They have also met with various department heads to evaluate city jobs.
The Arnold Group utilizes the Hay Method to perform these evaluations, which looks at factors such as job knowledge, the problem-solving skills needed to perform the job, the physical demands, and the work environment. Once the positions in St. Marys are evaluated, they compare the city’s data with data from the Topeka metropolitan area. Because Topeka is the closest metropolitan area, it has an effect on job recruiting and retention. From there, they look at the balance throughout the state, including non-metropolitan areas.
The purpose of the study is firstly, to ensure that there is fairness and consistency of salary levels, to ensure that the organization is competitive in the talent marketplace as a whole. It is also to encourage employees to stay instead of leaving an organization for a higher paying job and help employees unravel pay compression. Compensation plans have been disrupted in the job market since covid. Data shows that there tends to be higher compression in the tenured staff. St. Marys has exceptional tenure but when employees are lost to retirement, that rate may become unbalanced.
“I think St. Marys is in a good situation overall. I’ve also worked with a lot of communities that it turns pretty quickly. I’ve worked with counties that thought they were in good shape but they had to close and consolidate resources,” Hayes said.
The proposed plan is to ensure that the city is competitive in how to draw talent from the local market. Hayes said that the study may help in making citywide decisions that are appropriate, fair, and consistent throughout the departments. The plan is preliminary and the city manager is seeking final approval from the commission. This was carried over to a future meeting.
Armory Use
Chris Johnson, representing the Kaw Valley Chamber, requested the use of the armory for a meeting at 5 p.m., Sept. 7. Johnson encouraged the commissioners to attend. There was a consensus to approve the use of the armory by the Kaw Valley Chamber.
