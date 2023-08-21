St. Marys City Commissioner Gerard Kleinsmith, City Manager Maurice Cordell, and Bob Schindler, streets supervisor, have been in communication with Mammoth Construction to know how much golf course refurbishment will cost.

Kleinsmith, reporting at last Tuesday's city commission meeting, said the new irrigation system’s cost estimate came in at a total of $750,000, since the old water lines are shot. Schindler thinks some of the main pipes out of the pump house may still be salvageable.