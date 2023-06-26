Rick Ferrant from Great Life Fitness in Topeka was present at the July 20 St. Marys City Commission meeting to discuss refurbishing the golf course.
In late May, Ferrant was given a tour of St Marys golf course by Commissioner Gerard Kleinsmith, City Manager Maurice Cordell, and Street Supervisor Bob Schindler.
Ferrant had considered a few possible layouts to prepare for reopening the golf course. According to Ferrant, involving golf entertainment is a great way to engage the community, especially the school golf teams.
Schindler had shown an interest in refurbishing the irrigation system and for that, Ferrant recommended Wildcat Creek in Manhattan for their low cost and good quality grass. Ferrant also recommended installing an entertainment range that can be operated out of the clubhouse, believing it to be a worthy investment.
Next, they discussed the prospective timeline of the project and estimated costs. Ferrant informed the commission that for a Top Tracer ten-base course it may be half a million. Plus new irrigation, the total cost is estimated to be $1.5 million.
The city manager asked for a copy of the proposed contract so he and the commission can look it over and consider the risks, debt services, and review it with the city attorney. There was a consensus for more information.
Experience St Marys
A nine-hole mini golf course is being rented by Experience St Marys for July 1 and 2, to help raise funds for the Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Infant and Toddler Services. They have been mapping out which baseball would be best suited, and ended up asking for permission to use Field 2, seeing it as the best available location for those days. The city was fine with the use of this field.
There were some concerns about a lack of proper drainage in the park's fields. Because they only have surface drainage, the field tends to get muddy. The gravel in that area hasn't been retouched in a long time.
According to Schindler, adding gravel is not the solution. The water needs to go somewhere and there is no storm drain.
Concession Stand
The park concession stand needs upgrades, according Adam Harpe, who currently runs the stand. He said recently, a donor gave a large sum of money to pay for three nights worth of meals for the community during the baseball games. Next, this donor organized a raffle of sports memorabilia to raise money to invest in improvements to the concession stand. According to Harpe, the stand is in overall decent shape but it could use a better hand washing station. Additionally, installing an oven would be a great upgrade, especially for items like pretzels.
Kleinsmith had some concerns as to how the funds will be accounted for, if they must be accounted for, since the money was being raised privately.
Cordell responded there are community foundations people can use for that purpose.
“If you want to come up with some cash, there could probably be a local organization or profit that could let you use their account,” said Cordell. Aside from approving the proposed improvements after donations have been received, the city is not involved. In the past, people have done fundraising on their own and specific improvements to city property were run through the commission's approval.
Harpe also sees much potential in having a concession trailer south of baseball diamond Number 3, so families who want to get food don’t need to walk far to get it and miss parts of the game. It could be hooked up to the RV spots for power.
Armory Rental
Jeri Lou Marcell requested that the city waive rules one and two of the armory rental agreement for an upcoming fundraiser. This means waiving the alcohol fee and allowing this event to be open to the public and advertised.
The event is a dinner with live music, taking place on July 29. Its purpose is to help raise money for a local mother who is battling cancer. The commission approved the request.
