St. Marys City Commissioner Gerard Kleinsmith, utilities supervisor Bob Schindler, and City Manager Maurice Cordell met with Rick Ferrant from Great Life Fitness in May to discuss the possibility of Great Life leasing the golf course once it is in the condition to be leased.
Kleinsmith discussed the golf course at the June 6 city commission meeting.
It is his goal to find a third party to manage and take on the liability of the golf course.
The group also discussed the possibility of Top Tracer, an advanced driving range. According to Kleinsmith, adding Top Tracer to St. Marys Golf Course would make it unique in the area. Outside of Kansas City, Great Life in Topeka is the only Top Tracer facility in Kansas. It would be the first west of Topeka.
The most important thing to figure out at the moment is irrigating the golf course. According to Shindler, the water pump is now running, but it has had issues with leakage.
“I think we can reasonably believe that whatever we invest into getting the course back up to speed, we get back in the form of a lease,” said Kleinsmith, in regards to a prospective contract with a reputable company.
There are various ways that the contract can be structured. Cordell recommended that for now, the city can put steps together and organize a time frame, costs, and sponsors for this project.
Mayor Matthew Childs asked for more details about the project, the costs, and which parts of it are the city’s responsibility. There was a consensus to invite Daryll Pearson from Mammoth Construction to the next meeting and speak more about the project with him.
Property Insurance
Brooke Steiner from Charleston and Wilson was present at the meeting to discuss property insurance renewal.
Steiner spoke to some local contractors about replacement costs. The estimates Steiner ran on the buildings in town were higher on two of the buildings but on most, they were almost exactly in line. According to two of the contractors who Steiner spoke to, they will accept anything with about $250 per square foot to $275 per square foot in this market.
Travelers Insurance has them at $116 per square foot to $289 per square foot. The buildings are in line with what the contractors were saying. Debits from the Police Department and Parks and Recreation Department were not added. Steiner recommends keeping the original review and not adding the police department or parks and recreation to it, since there are so many claims associated with those two departments.
There had been a question about adding health insurance for employees to the plan, which Commissioner Chuck Riccomini had intended to ask Steiner about earlier. According to Steiner’s research, it would cost roughly about $8,000 to $10,000 a year but because such little payout has been seen from the Flint Hills Deductible Plan so far, Steiner does not recommend spending city money on it.
The Commission carried over the approval of the insurance policy as presented to the next regular meeting.
Lakeview Lift Station
An update was given to the commissioners from Pat Cox, the senior consultant of BG Consultants, about the lift station.
Initially, the instruction from the commission was to do a study to see if a gravity sewer across church property and some nearby private property was possible, to eliminate the Lakeview pump station.
Plans were drawn and they were supposed to be reviewed with the city, but then this project was put on hold after Covid, inflation and supply chain issues got in the way.
This was initially done on trust, without a contract, through the approval of the city commission to spend $20,000 on the initial portion. Then it became obvious that a preliminary design needed to be made of the sewer main.
Although nothing needed to be approved on Tuesday night, BG needed to know if it was fine by the commission to move forward past the preliminary design.
A consensus was made to go forward with the final design, to be approved at the next meeting when the costs are known.
Red, White, and Blue
The city commission lifted the curfew and the alcohol ban in the park for the Independence Day festivities, which will be taking place from Thursday June 29 until Sunday July 2.
The fireworks display for St Marys Red, White, and Blue was approved by the city commission.
There was some discussion about the parade route down Bertrand Avenue, and how that will affect traffic. In the past, when they closed off the street entirely, there were complaints from business owners. There was a consensus made that all cars on both sides of the street must be cleared off of Bertrand Avenue on July 1 by 1 p.m., from 2nd Street to 3rd Street.
Dam Inspection
Every three years, the city needs to have the Lakeview Dam inspected. The commissioners accepted this regular inspection as presented, at the cost of $3,400.
Softball Tournament
Patty Thomas, from Experience St Marys, spoke to the commission about the softball tournament that will be taking place on the evening of Friday, June 30, to inquire further about which fields will be available on that day.
She requested the use of Diamond #1, and asked that they put in sixty-foot pegs to hold the bases. Those were removed from Diamond #1 to make it easier for school teams to use during baseball season. Thomas discussed it with Bob Schindler, who was willing to install the pegs.
However there is an issue with this cutting into the rec season. There was a consensus from the commission to allow Thomas the use of Diamond #1.
Community Band
Eddie Shaw, who recently began the Kaw Valley Community Band, requested the free use of the gazebo in the park to host concerts on June 14 and on June 28. It’s a public event, so anyone is welcome to come and enjoy instrumental music in the park.
If there is inclement weather, Shaw asked the use of the Armory on the concert days.
Childs suggested that Shaw speak to the coordinator of Experience St Marys about the band playing music for the St Marys Red, White, and Blue since their second concert is so close to the Independence Day weekend. Shaw certainly hopes that in the near future, his band will be able to participate in city events such as that. The city manager confirmed that Armory is available on those concert days. There was a consensus to allow the Kaw Valley Community Band to use the gazebo for their June concerts.
Commented
