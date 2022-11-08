The St. Marys City Commission is looking at starting its own library rather than continuing to participate in a regional one that stocks a book about a transgender kid. The commission’s discussion of the issue at its Nov. 1 meeting prompted one member to declare that “a man is a man and a woman is a woman,” and that “transgenderism is not a truth.”

Richard Binsfield, the commissioner who made those comments, said it is his duty to take action. “We can’t let this go on in the community if there is something we can do about it," he said.