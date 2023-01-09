St. Marys resident requested at the last meeting for the city to reduce its sales tax on food in conjunction with the state reduction.
City Manager Maurice Cordell, reported he has spoken to the city attorney and learned that in order to change the sales tax, there needs to be an election.
There is language in the ordinance that allows a change, but because the sales tax was approved by a legislative election, any changes to it must be done by special election. There is the option to wait until the next election season, which is within a year, or to wait on the county and see what they do in regards to the sales tax.
This item was tabled.
Refuse Contract
Christie Hitch from Tri-county Waste spoke to the commissioners once again about a possible compromise for residents who put out less trash and wish to be exempt from the mandatory 96-gallon toter.
Hitch says a smaller 69-gallon trash toter from Tri-county, which the truck can still pick up, is an option.
The commissioners also wish for the contract to last three years instead of five.
Mayor Matthew Childs said because there’s no way to know what the rate of inflation will look like in one year, let alone five, he does not think it’s a good idea to be locked into that contract. If the prices go up again, the amount charged by Tri-County Waste for their services will be affected.
“I would only be in favor of three years,” said Commissioner Gerald Kleinsmith, “I really want to see the language as far as she could or could not raise the rates and what it would take to trigger a rate increase.”
Regarding the mandated toter, Childs thinks that it is reasonable as a default but exercising common sense on a case-by-case basis for households with single people or couples makes sense as well.
People who qualify for an exemption from the mandatory toter rule are encouraged to contact Tri-County Waste and request a waiver.
Historical Society
The city renewed its annual contract with the St Marys Historical Society.
Under the contract, the city processes the Historical Society’s payroll and handles some bills “up front” including electricity and the security system. At the end of the year, it reimburses the city.
Meeting Procedures
The commissioners revisited the rules for city meeting procedures. Childs says that his goal is to simply run meetings in an orderly and efficient manner. Any people present who wish to speak must come to the podium, state their names, and also where they are from (to know whether they are from St. Marys).
Childs doesn’t want to place time limits that may cut speakers off, but would rather have it at the discretion of whoever is running the meeting.
According to Childs, public commentary is not supposed to be a debate, it is meant to get necessary information from the public to ultimately make a decision and should therefore remain on topic.
IES Electrical Work
The commission approved a contract with IES reroute and replace certain wires in the city's electrical system, at the price of $72,388.
Sewer Line Work
This sewer line work on 6th Street was originally part of the water and sewer extensions on Alma Street, before the lots were sold in an auction last year. Every year, the city has a third of the sewer lines cleaned and there is a portion that runs along Highway 63 which is in great need of repair. The commissioners approved the sewer line work on 6th Street as presented.
Meeting Packets
The commission continued the discussion of going paperless at the meetings.
Currently, packets are printed with relevant materials. At the previous meeting, Kleinsmith discussed the possibility of going paperless, so physical documents won’t accumulate so much.
Anything that requires a signature, however, will be on a physical document. The commissioners agreed to pursue this further and look at the types of documents and devices.
