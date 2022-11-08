Electric rates in St. Marys have been high this year, Commissioner Francis Awerkamp reported at the Nov. 1 city meeting.
He cited residual from cost increases and from a power outage that happened slightly over a year ago during a storm.
In the past two years, the city has considered a one-month reduction in the electric portion of the utility bills.
Currently, the city’s electric fund ended with slightly over $700,000. There are a couple of projects with outstanding costs, the first will cost somewhere between $90,000 and $100,000 for new power lines and there is a quarter-million dollar engineering project for the substation’s transformer.
Aside from that, the electric system is doing exceptionally well, according to Awerkamp. The projects listed on the electric study are still small, with the exceptions of the new power lines and transformer projects.
Awerkamp asked the rest of the commission if there is an interest in offering reduced electric rates in the month of December since the electric fund is doing well.
“If we had a half-off rate for the month of December, it can probably affect that fund for somewhere around the $200,000 to $220,000 range,” he said. “It’s a rough number but if there is an interest in that, I’d certainly be in favor of it.”
Mayor Philip Borgerding mentioned it has been done the past couple of years, so he was in favor of reducing the city’s electric rates for the month of December, As were no objections from the rest of the commissioners, City Manager Cordell offered to look into the exact costs before a formal vote is held.
According to Cordell, the insurance rates for Blue Cross Blue Shield have increased by seven percent this past year. Before renewing their employee insurance with Blue Cross Blue Shield, the commissioners wish to speak with a financial adviser about the insurance rates. This item was carried over to the next meeting, for further discussion.
