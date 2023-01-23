Christie Hitch on Jan. 17 continued her discussion with the St. Marys City commissioner about the terms and conditions in the new contract with her company, Tri-County Waste.
The old contract expires in March.
Hitch mentioned the importance of mandated toters, giving an example of a house in town with a superfluous amount of trash cans, which are harder for refuse collectors to lift into the truck.
According to Hitch, the new contract is set for five years and the rates for Tri-County’s services are set, unless there are increases in fuel or increases in the landfill fee.
Commissioner Gerard Kleinsmith said he is not in favor of signing a five-year contract if the city is tied in while Tri-County has the ability to raise the rates, considering the state of the economy.
“If we’re going to sign a five year contract, that’s fine, as long as there are no increases,” said Kleinsmith. “The only way I would be in favor of rates going up is with a one-year contract. Then, if you have to raise the rates the following year, we’ll look at that. That’s what I would vote for.”
Commissioner Chuck Riccomini suggested adding a clause in the contract that places a limit on how much the rate is allowed to increase. Riccomini also mentioned the possibility of bidding other waste removal companies but this was not seen as a necessary move. They wish to continue utilizing Tri-County’s services, just don’t want such a long contract.
The city commission decided to pursue a one-year agreement for the new contract.
Water Well #7
At last week’s work session, the engineers from B&G Consultants were present to discuss some repairs needed on water well #7. The work session revealed that there are a number of things that need to be done to improve the city’s water system. More than 50 percent of the water pipes under the city are made of iron, installed around 1909, and the old pumps are showing signs of corrosion, reducing the flow of water. This may pose a safety hazard, compromising fire hydrant pressure.
“We need to make sure that these things are upgraded,” said Mayor Matthew Childs. “I left that meeting absolutely convinced we should focus on this.”
City Manager Maurice Cordell said that going forward, the city must update its plan, review the water rates, and look into revolving loans from the state to fund this project.
Kleinsmith agreed repairs to the water system must be a priority. He noted the city’s water system had been an issue when he served on the commission 15 years ago but now, the repairs cannot be put off any longer.
According to Cordell, it is possible that going forward with the water repairs may push back some of the street projects, but it is a necessity.
The commission unanimously approved $3,000 for an engineering report.
Sewer Utility
The sewer plant was paid off last year, after 20years, and now the city is currently working on maintaining it. It will have to meet new updated requirements in the plant, including the reduction of certain chemicals such as phosphorus. When the city first began paying for the sewer plant, it was under state regulations from that time and they have changed.
“We’re sort of in a grace period where they are not holding us accountable for certain things,” said Childs. However, the mayor wishes to have sewer plant up to code as soon as possible. The commission made a consensus to move forward with this item.
Lakeview Lift Station
The city wants to replace the up-flush system, from the north part of the city, with a gravity-flow system. According to the mayor, since it’s sewer, the city can include the price of that within the funding related to the facility plant. This item was carried over.
City Sales Tax
At the previous meeting, the commissioners discussed the time frame for a special election that would be needed if the city wishes to change its sales tax. The city manager has yet to hear back from the Department of Revenue about that so this item was tabled, for the next meeting.
Street Department
Upcoming CCLIP projects for 2023 will cover 3rd Street to Maple Hill Road, and from Elm Street to Apace Street. They will need to put together a reimbursement schedule to pay for these projects. This item was tabled, to wait for that report.
Electronic Devices
At the previous meeting, the commission discussed going digital with many of their documents and having city-issued computers or tablets in the meetings.
Kleinsmith recommended going with the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 tablet with a keyboard option as they are reputed to be durable and reliable for office work. There was a consensus to order five of these tablets, three of them with keyboards.
KPP Name Change
Last October, KPP (Kansas Power Pool) asked the city to formally change the name to KPP Energy. The commissioners unanimously approved a resolution to do so.
