The Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library has again come under fire by a St. Marys City Commissioner.
A discussion was triggered at the April 18 meeting because the city received a letter from the library confirming the rent for the next year. On Dec. 22, the rent had been increased from $550 to $600.
The lease renewal process was difficult last year and it may be difficult again this year, according to Commissioner Gerard Kleinsmith who asked Mayor Matthew Childs if he could speak on the issue.
Kleinsmith began by stating, “I want to go on the record. I am not in favor and have never been in favor of not having a library. That's not where I stand on this.”
He explained prior to being sworn into the city commission last fall, he did some research into the way the regional library is structured with an appointed board.
“I don’t like the way they are appointed by just three from each county,” he said. “I think it should be more based on population or amount of taxes.”
Kleinsmith said that he put out an inquiry to all of the county commissioners in both counties as well as to the state representatives and state senators, expressing his concerns about this structure.
There were replies from two of the Wabaunsee County commissioners, one was in agreement and the other disagreed but these commissioners are not in a position to act on matters outside of their own county and recommended taking it up with Pottawatomie County.
“I reached out to all three Pottawatomie County representatives; never heard a word from any of them, including ours, Greg Riat,” he continued.
He said he plans to sit in on one of their budget meetings to see how they intend to spend the tax dollars. He also plans to make a few trips to the library in the near future, “To see first hand if the content within the library actually focuses on the values of the people of St. Marys and Pottawatomie County. Because, unfortunately, I think some of it does, but I think a lot of it has not.”
Kleinsmith added after a short search on the library website he found a book entitled, “Rethinking Normal: A Memoir in Transition” by Katie Rainhill. Kleinsmith read aloud the book summary, which included the line “JD Rainhill realized very young that a serious mistake had been made. She was a girl who had been born in the body of a boy.”
“This author is absolutely wrong,” Kleinsmith said. “God does not make mistakes.”
Kleinsmith went on to state, ““My goal is to terminate the lease with the library. If they want to have their library, so be it. Go find another building. We can't stop that and it’s not my intention to stop that, but I will never vote for any taxpayer money, facilities, anything to be used anywhere that houses this kind of garbage. They took one book out, we can probably find another 20 or 30 books that we feel are not appropriate for the library and for our children to be looking at.”
Commissioner Richard Binsfield said that what the commission needs to do is approach the Pottawatomie-Wabaunsee Library Board directly with their observations regarding library material, in hopes to have something done about it. “The library can run without those books in it,” said Binsfield.
According to Kleinsmith, it is not a matter of censorship. As a member of the commission, he does not want to have those kinds of books in a city-owned library, paid for by tax dollars from St. Marys citizens, a majority of whom share his same concerns. Not when there is something he can do about it. "Here in St Marys there are a lot of God-fearing Christians and we are not going anywhere. People can get used to that,” said Kleinsmith.
This will be brought up again at a future meeting.
