The citizens of St. Marys showed overwhelming support for a golf course, according to a survey sent out by the city.
City commissioners got the result at the Sept. 5 meeting.
The survey sent out to the townsfolk asked if they would like a golf course even with some kind of debt owed. Of the 1,789 surveys sent 457 answered yes while 242 answered no. More than 1,000 surveys were not answered, returned, or could not be mailed.
The city commission discussed ways to fund the golf course. Commissioner Gerard Kleinsmith wanted to discuss with Great Life the possibility that any St. Marys golfer, and any golfer within a 10-mile radius of the city, be allowed to transfer their memberships to the St. Marys Public Golf Course. This would bring in much needed revenue to help pay off the repairs and upgrades to the course.
After being inspected, the city was informed that the irrigation system had to be repaired at a cost of around $750,000. With other improvements, and the possible addition of a mini golf course and pickle ball courts costing approximately $1.5 million, the commission feels that they should approach Great Life about investing in the golf course up front with the possibility of taking ownership of the course when it is paid off. Another option is if Great Life would purchase the course outright and take care of the improvements themselves. The commissioners agreed that the city would not subsidize the golf course.
Other questions to be investigated were what parts of the course were still in good working order and what needed to be fixed, what additions would be added to the course itself, could Great Life project the possible revenue that the golf course may bring in, and what will be the final cost? Commissioner NathanHall stated that the sooner that all the parts of the course get up and running, the quicker the city would get the revenue dollars.
The commission will find answers to these, and other questions and revisit the discussion at the next meeting.
Revenue Neutral Rate
Resolution 15-23 passed 5-0 by the city commission raises property taxes, thus exceeding Revenue Neutral Rate. The RNR is the mill levy rate to generate the same amount of property tax dollars as the year before using the current tax year’s assessed valuation. Basically, the valuation of property taxes are not enough to cover the revenue the city needs to operate.
Inflation rates are increasing, and the cost of health insurance is rising as well as projects already in the works increased the expenses for the city. In full transparency, letters were sent to the to inform residents of the tax increase. Community members were given time to voice concerns about the increase.
Oil Truck Repair
St. Marys’ 1999, 24-year-old oil truck needs repair. The last repairs on the truck cost $26,000 and much more had been spent on repairs over the years. The street department found that a new oiler costs $275,000. The council wants more information and to look at other costs and programs. There is time to decide on a plan since the oil truck will not be needed until next year.
Water Tower
The council agreed to pay Micro-Comm, Inc. $2,675 for a maintenance agreement for the city’s water tower. It sends information from the tower to tell how much is in it, the condition of things, or identify any problems within the tower.
