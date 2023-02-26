The St. Marys City Commission Feb. 21 considered three bids for running the concession stand at Riverside Park.
The first bid was from Adam and Sarah Harpe, who offered to run concessions for $350, plus a possible conditional license fee up to $250 for the use of the park’s concession stand.
They will sell the usual snacks and refreshments, as well as desserts and affordable nightly dinner specials for families attending the games. They also plan to run a food trailer on the south side of the park, closer to the baseball diamonds.
The Harpes have experience in serving concessions under similar conditions, including the Flint Hills Shakespeare Festival, various fundraising events, and the Fourth of July.
Cecily Stowers submitted the second offer, agreeing to pay the operator license fee by June 15. No other prices were mentioned in the letter.
The third bid came from Catherine Iserman, who offered to continue running the concession stand. After operating the stand for the past several years, Iserman wishes to return this summer.
She can expand on the menu items by bringing in her own equipment, including a shaved ice machine, hot dog rollers, pizza and pretzel oven, and cotton candy maker. Iserman offered $400 for the use of the stand. She will pay $125 for the license and the other 50 percent of the licensing fee goes to the St. Marys High School Bears, if they use the stand for their games.
Commissioner Gerard Kleinsmith wanted to go with the Harpe’s bid because of the lower dollar amount. The concession trailer idea was also well received by the commissioners. They accepted the bid from Adam and Sarah Harpe for $350.
Refuse Contract
The commission unanimously passed the new trash contract with Tri-County Waste and also adopted the master fee resolution reflecting the different rate.
Speed Limits
The city has the authority to change the speed limits but statute requires a traffic engineering study.
According to Mayor Matthew Childs, changing the speed limits is something the city wants to have done and because this is the means to do it, there is an intention to go forward. A consensus was made to approve the traffic engineering study.
KDOT suggested that the city apply for a Traffic Engineering Assistance Program.
Palmer St. Bridge
There has been a proposal to build a wider bridge on the west side of Palmer St. sometime in the next few years.
Because it is a narrow one-lane bridge only capable of holding up to 14 tons, it is not accessible to fire trucks. The city can apply for a grant to cover 80 percent of the cost, and the county will cover some of it as well. There was a consensus to move forward with this item.
Armory Use
There was a request by a new local group, called Experience St Marys, to have the armory available for four days, at no cost. Experience St Marys is a group similar to the Chamber of Commerce, which is going to be planning and organizing events in town. The commission agreed to provide the armory.
Board Appointments
There were two application letters received for a Zoning board vacancy -- one was from Michael Swan and another from Joe Bryan, who formerly served on the city commission. Childs appointed Bryan due to his experience.
Golf Course Update
Kleinsmith reported he had spoken with Rick Farrant, one of the owners of Great Life Fitness, regarding fixing up the golf course and possibility running it.
Farrant referred Kleinsmith to Daryll Pearson, who runs Mammoth Construction’s golf course division. At the moment, Mammoth Construction is redoing the Topeka Country Club's fairways, greens, and tee boxes, a similar job that the city is currently looking for.
Pearson has agreed to come to St. Marys to tentatively meet with Commissioner Kleinsmith and City Manager Maurice Cordell. He will inspect the grounds, but his company will not deal with the buildings. Pearson's inspection will be without a fee, and the city sees the restoration of the golf course as a worthy investment.
