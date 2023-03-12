Thaniel Monaco, from BG Consultants, at last Tuesday's meeting presented the Wastewater Treatment Plant Evaluation to the St. Marys City Commission.
The facility must have an evaluation done in order to know what improvements it needs in order to meet the current requirements. This evaluation should take about eight months to complete. The city commission approved of the evaluation, for a lump sum of $35,000 .
Live Streaming
An interest has been shown in live streaming the city meetings. According to the city manager, Maurice Cordell, St Marys' YouTube channel is now approved for live streaming. Commissioners Nathan Hall, Richard Binsfield, Gerard Kleinsmith, and Charles Riccomini are in favor of going forward with live streaming the meetings.
Spring Clean Up
Genevieve Wingerter requested that the city should consider a free disposal day at the transfer station on either April 15 or April 29. This may encourage property owners to do some spring cleaning on their properties.
After some discussion, the city commissioners made a consensus to approve the free disposal day this April. The details are yet to be determined, at the next city meeting.
Riverside Park Maintenance
Wingerter also presented a list of things in the park that need to be cleaned or repaired. Most of these items have already begun undergoing maintenance by the city. After some discussion, Wingerter was directed to organize volunteer efforts through the park and street superintendent, Bob Schindler.
Four-Way Stop
The commissioners discussed whether a four-way stop will be safe to install at the intersection of Mount Calvary Road and North Second Street.
According to Cordell, this will be included in the application for the Traffic Engineering Assistance Program. If this application is accepted, KDOT will go on to examine the intersection.
Everbridge
Everbridge Inc is a company that offers software for mass notifications. Now that Everbridge has acquired Nixle, the city’s current mass notification service provider, the registered user database can be transferred to the city’s Everbridge account. After some discussion, the 36-month contract was approved, at the price of $4,860 for the first year and $4,500 for the second and third years.
New Scoreboard
Bob Schindler presented a quote for a new scoreboard from Nevco Sports for Ball Diamond #3, at the price of $4,515. The city commission approved the quote from Nevco as presented.
Golf Course
Kleinsmith, Riccommini, Cordell, and Schindler met with Daryl Pearson, the president of Mammoth Golf. After visiting the city’s golf course, Pearson offered to draft a rough estimate of what must be done so the golf course can be in the condition to be operated by a private management company.
