St. George is hoping to begin work on the east end of Second St. that will help alleviate the flooding and erosion issue.
The project would include curb and guttering and an asphalt or concrete street. It would help divert water to a ditch on Jackson, where it would be collected to run to the creek.
“The last time we did this we tried to tie it into the Sixth St. project,” said Mayor Tim Pralle at last Thursday's council meeting. “It was a $100,000 project.” He said now, the engineers think it would be closer to $150,000. “If we go for asphalt, Bettis was willing to get it done this fall.”
“I think that street is almost gone,” said Debby Werth, council member. “I know some people have looked at those duplexes on Second and Jackson. What they don't like about them is the road behind.”
The council unanimously agreed to get started on the project soon, and may call a special meeting later this month if necessary for an official approval.
City Hall
Council member Judd McCormack said he had not yet received the final drawings from B&G Consultants. “(But) they originally came back with a drawing of just city hall and community room,” he said. “It's around 3,700 square feet, in the upper $700,000 range. We worked to eliminate some square footage without eliminating the spirit of the project, particularly the community room. We took some footage from the hallway and lost two bathroom stalls.”
McCormack said that brought the cost closer to $650,000. It's also a phased project, where the city hall can be built, then paid off, and a police department added later. He also suggested a lease-purchase arrangement rather than bonding it.
Scenic Woods
The council approved the extending the water main to the Scenic Woods development. The actual costs were not available, but McCormack said Hartwich Bros., which is developing the area, is paying.
The vote was 4-1, Werth wasn't comfortable with no cost in the agreement, so voted against.
Leak Adjustment Policy
The council approved a policy that would allow the city to work with citizens who have found a leak in their water systems.
Code Violations
Two code violation matters came up before the council.
The first, Rodney Hoover, asked for a 45 extension for his property at 502 1st St. “We are cleaning it out and selling it,” he said. “We've had three offers.” Christine Moylan, code enforcement officer, had no objections, noting a great deal of work had already been done, so the council unanimously approved the extension.
The second was regarding the property at 206 2nd St. According to Pralle, this property has been an issue for several years. The owner has been to court and fined. The council adopted an abatement resolution to handle the matter. The resolution must be published twice, and then there will be a hearing at the November meeting.
Hearings
The council held hearings for exceeding the Revenue Neutral Rate and the 2004 Budget. Since there was no public comment on either issue, both passed unanimously.
KAWnsas Fest
Both the mayor and Cody Liming reported the festival went off very well last month. Liming said there were 1,500 to 2,000 in attendance, “bigger than the city of St. George.”
Next year's festival is set for Aug. 24. It has bee decided it would always be the weekend before Labor Day.
Franchise Agreement
The council approved 5-0 a franchise agreement with Evergy. This is done every 20 years.
