Water rates in St. George will go up effective with the July meter reading.
The city council made the decision at last Thursday's meeting, citing the lack of an increase since 2008 which has caused the system to not pay for itself. The city needs to cover the loan payments for the new water wells.
“That account is hemorrhaging money,” said Mayor Tim Pralle. “We need to get it back to break even.”
The raise will only apply to the water, the current sewer rate is adequate.
Pralle said he worked with Brian Foster, BG Consultants, and Rebel Eichelberger, city treasurer, to come up with two options.
The first option would raise the flat monthly rate from $24.95 to $39.95. The usage rate would move to $6.00 for 1,000 to 10,000 and $7.00 above 10,000.
The second option, and the one the council ultimately approved, still raised the flat rate to $39.95. However, the water usage rates were changed, putting a lesser burden on the lower end user. Those rates will be $3.00 for one to 1,000 gallons, $6.00 for 1,001 to 5,000 gallons; $7.00 for 5,001-10,000; and $8 for anything over $10,000 gallons.
“I really like the lower rates for those who don't use as much water,” said Council Member Judd McCormack. “The ones over 10,000 pay a little bit more than those in the first one (category). As we should.”
The city attorney will prepare an ordinance for the council to pass in May, officially setting the new rates.
Rock Creek Rec
The council was divided on whether or not the city should provide a $1,000 water/sewer allotment to Rock Creek Rec.
Amanda Worden, president, approached the commission with the request. “I come every year to ask for the allotment for water and sewer up at the ball diamond,” she said.
Council Member Matt Ruhnke was adamantly opposed.
“I have the same concern as last year,” he said. “I don't think my opinion has changed. I still feel like St. George kids get the raw end of the deal.” He cited kids from other cities who came to play and how their teams were picked.
Council Member Spencer Parsons took the other side. “They are a non-profit. I think the money should stay in the funds for the fields rather than charging the $1,000. That comes out of the registrations.”
McCormack cited how good a job the new Rec group was doing and also noted, “Yes, kids may be coming from out of town, but the majority is for Rock Creek kids and we support Rock Creek.”
In the end, the council passed approved the allotment on a split vote with Parsons, Jeremy Holliday and Debby Werth in favor, Ruhnke opposed and McCormack abstaining.
New RV site
Shane Kolde approached the council about plans for the area around the boat ramp.
“I'm proposing a road and 14 (RV) hook-ups along the river and open storage on the west side of the road going down to the boat ramp,” he said, adding that FEMA was ok with it, as there will be no structures built in the flood plain.
An issue is the grading around the railroad tracks, where he felt it might high center some of the RVs.
Kolde stressed it was a for temporary RV parking. “We're not looking to have someone just move in there,” he said. “I want it nice and presentable. I think it will bring a lot of people into the area.”
He added later plans would hopefully include sand volleyball, a driving range, possible mini-golf and a stage for concerts.
“He is just making sure we're in favor of it before going to Planning and Zoning,” Pralle said. “For now, he needs to work with Cody (Liming).”
The council's consensus was approval.
RV Parking
Todd Luckman, city attorney, presented a sample ordinance concerning the parking of RVs and campers on private property.
The ordinance would allow 30 days of temporary parking, with only one request per property owner per year. There would also be an allowance for an exception in the event it was the owners doing repairs/remodel to a home after an Act of God and needed an extension.
There was also a segment of the ordinance which addressed camping on public land, which McCormack opposed. “I don't want to pass ordinances that makes it illegal to exist,” he commented.
Luckman will write up an ordinance with and without that section for the next meeting.
Sewer to Daras
Pralle reported Daras had approached him regarding the city providing sewer service.
“He needs to do something sooner rather than later,” Pralle said, indicating Daras was willing to pay a part of the cost.
Foster provided a couple of options, one of which, although might be more expensive in the short term, might prove to be advantageous for future development.
Pralle will take the options to the city's financial consultant for his opinion.
Scenic Woods
Pralle told he council he had gotten an email from the county planner stating they wanted to go ahead with the plat for this development. He didn't know whether or not the city was in a position to do so.
The issue came down to an earlier verbal discussion and agreement over a split in the property where part would be zoned by the county and the other part zoned by the city.
Although Luckman was not happy with the way it was done, he reluctantly agreed the meetings with the county could go forward.
“In as much as the county has done this and the past council has agreed to it, well and good,” Luckman said. “I don't know if there was any discussion on how the development to the south would work, plans for utilities, etc. I want to make sure everyone understands no one is operating under an agreement from the city to do anything. I think you guys have agreed to allow the county to do this. The former action of the council is what it is. If they need something formal, communicate with me to get it done the right way.”
Part of the issue was water, Foster said. He noted the county wanted to know if the city would provide it.
Cody Hartwich, the developer, agreed there were no expectations and apologized for not keeping the city informed. He also noted he'd like to use city water, since it's there, but could also use rural water.
RFP Update
McCormack told the council the Request for Proposals for the commercial property on the city hall lot are due on May 5. Although he's optimistic, saying he had a couple people 'kick a tire”, he's not sure of their interest level.
Foster noted he had sent a copy to Pottawatomie County Eco-Devo and it has been published in the Times and Manhattan Mercury, along with the website Drexel. “I've not seen a lot of interest in the people I've talked to,” he added.
Community Enrichment
Erin Pittenger from the Community Enrichment Team reported on how well the Easter Egg Hunt was received and thanked those who helped as sponsors.
Additionally, the team asked for permission to paint some benches, which was given.
Approvals
The council approved several items:
• An ordinance setting the city's new zoning, a project which has been in the works for more than a year. It will go into effect after publication April 20 in The Times, the official city newspaper.
• An ordinance amending the “no parking” restrictions on Blackjack near the school to allow law enforcement, fire and first responders to park in that area. It is effective immediately. Werth abstained from this vote.
• An ordinance updating the the permit and fees.
• An agreement with KDOT for the Safe Routes to Schools program.
• A resolution dealing with the properties at The Ridge Mobile Home Park based on the condemnation hearing at last month's meeting.
• After some discussion, an ordinance setting the gas franchise fee at two percent.
Commented
