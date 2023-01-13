The St. George City Council has begun looking at the commercial space available on land purchased for city hall.
Because of rising costs, the city hall project has been put on hold, however Judd McCormack last Thursday night reminded his fellow council members there was commercial interest in developing part of that lot.
McCormack has been speaking with BG Consultants regarding flipping the layout of the property, which might make it more attractive to commercial development. Currently, the site plan has the northwest corner of the lot commercial and the southeast corner city hall.
“We looked at the feasibility of city hall fitting in the northwest corner with the original design – police department, city hall and meeting space,” McCormack said. “Short story, city hall would fit in that corner. And a commercial space of 70'x122' with six potential units, would fit in the other corner.”
He said it was up to the council if they wanted to change the plans. “When we voted, we only did the dirt work on the south side for our municipal side to save money,” he said. “But we got the dirt work deal and what's left is pretty minimal.”
After some discussion, the council decided to have a committee meet at 7 p.m. next Thursday, possibly with BG Consultants, to begin forming a request for proposals for the development and layout of the property. After approval by the council, developers would be able to submit ideas.
Dangerous Structures
The council passed a resolution to begin the condemnation process of lots 56, 60, 67, 42 and 38 of the Ridge Mobile Home Park. This was a follow up to a request by the code enforcement officer last meeting. A hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m., March 9.
Fee List
The 2023 city fee list came up for approval. Mayor Tim Pralle suggested changing the fees for forced mowing, and adding a fee for property cleanup/brush mowing.
“Right now, both are at $150 a man hour,” he said. “But the company doing it, and other landscapers, agreed they needed another fee for property clean-up or brush mowing as another type of equipment is needed which they have to rent.”
The council passed the amended fee scheduled, which included clean-up/brush mowing at $200 a man hour.
Rock Creek After Prom
The council approved a $200 contribution to Rock Creek High School's After Prom activity.
COVID Discussion
Pralle asked the council if they wished to continue a special COVID policy.
“I had Liz (Wagoner, city clerk) reach out to Wamego, Westy and Manhattan. They're done with it. No COVID leave time. We're not doing it at work. I'm thinking of following their lead and going that route. You guys have the power, what say you?”
The council agreed by consensus not to have another COVID policy.
Law Enforcement
Police Chief Dale Burton reported the new patrol call should be in St. George in March.
He also reported on an increase in police presence.
“On Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings you will start seeing two patrol cars in the area because of traffic on Main Street,” he said. “I'm doubling up full time and part time coming out. I'm using part time to come out the back half of the week to support my full timer.”
New City Attorney
Pralle introduced Todd Luckman as the new city attorney.
Commented
