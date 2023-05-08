Three St. George residents were arrested last Thursday on drug charges, according to Pottawatomie County Sheriff Shane Jager.
Jager said in a press release that on Thursday May 4, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant in the 11000 block of Glenwood Lane, St. George. The search warrant was the result of an investigation
into illegal drug activity in the Pottawatomie County area. Items seized from the
residence included methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
As a result of the search warrant Dustin Molden, 50, of St. George was arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. As of press time, he was confined at the Pottawatomie County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Also arrested was Jamie Berges, 33, of St. George for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and an outstanding warrant for Probation Violation out of Riley County. As of press time, she was confined at the Pottawatomie County Jail on a $10,000 bond on the drug charges and a $5,000 bond on her warrant.
The final person taken into custody was Randall Chilson, 22, of St. George who was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, and an outstanding warrant for Sexual Exploitation of a Child out of Marshall County. As of press time, he was also confined at the Pottawatomie County Jail on a $10,000 bond on the drug charges and a $100,000 bond on his warrant.
