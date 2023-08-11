In July, the St. George City Council looked at purchasing a house located next to the current city hall in lieu of a new build on the grounds purchased for the purpose at the east edge of the downtown area.
During last Thursday's August meeting, the council announced it had decided not to purchase the house and it would resume looking at options for a new building.
Council Member Judd McCormack told the council he, along with City Clerk Liz Wagoner, had met with Brian Foster and Grant Irvin of B&G Consulting about the possibility of a phased plan instead of the original plan, which had been priced out of the city's reach due to inflation.
“I wanted a professional opinion,” he said. “We eliminated about four feet of space on the footprint (I presented) to save costs and changed a few rooms around,” he said. “That was all we had to discuss. The rest was pretty attainable as a phaseable plan.”
He said B&G was going to work on the community room, city hall and central core community space in one phase. “(And) see how far they could get for $400,000 to $500,000. We could see what we could get finished for that budget.”
McCormack said some cost savings could be not completely finishing the community room and not adding a kitchen there at this time. At a later date, additional space could be added.
McCormack added he thought a plan would be available by the next meeting, but he also hoped there was one available for the public to view during the upcoming KAWNsas Fest.
Riverview Plat Review
Gref Feif of Schwab-Eaton brought a request from Montreal Land Holding, owner of the Riverview development, to replat the approximate 30 acres so the undeveloped parts could be sold.
“My biggest takeaway from this when it was first proposed that it's no where in our comprehensive plan,” said Mayor Tim Pralle, “it doesn't fit. That's a lot of acres and tax base to be giving up.”
“If you don't want to develop it, why not sell it to another developer instead of cutting it up?” asked Council Member Matt Ruhnke. “It doesn't make sense to me to give up the tax base.”
Feif noted the owner would like that, but it would be hard to sell. Both Pralle and McCormack noted they had been approached by developers interested in the land.
“For what it's worth,” McCormack said, “we have development coming out here. There are businesses coming on 24. We will need that. It's the only part in the city limits we can develop out.”
The request died for lack of a motion.
Code Concerns
Kendall Ricker had some concerns for the council about a code violation letter she received. She said it listed the wrong address. “It talks about property I own on First St.,” Ricker said. “The officer didn't proof her work. I've never had property on First St. The photo also looks like something my granddaughter shot. I don't know if the city has properly trained her in code enforcement. Has she had any ride-along with other cities to see how they do it? Or was she just thrown in, which is not proper training for a code enforcement officer?”
Christine Moylan, the new city code enforcement officer, noted told the council, “It was just a courtesy letter to know they are responsible and to clean it up. I did make an error. It was the wrong address.” She added the letter said they had 10 days before a violation would be issued, and none was.
Ricker responded she felt it was serious, “because when it lists a case number, that says it's serious.” Moylan replied all letters have a case number.
Ricker then told the council, “if you're sending letters, send one to yourself.” She listed areas she felt needed work around town, including the city hall site which is currently a parking lot, plus a downed tree and some alleys. “Start with your own properties.”
After Ricker left the meeting, the council briefly discussed the parking lot weed problem. The weeds were left there to prevent soil erosion. A suggestion was made to cut down the weeds and use contractor grade grass seed.
“We have a great window coming in the next couple weeks to do that,” McCormack noted.
Property Abatement
Moylan asked the city for ways to arrange for a contractor to visit a property needing abatement.
“I want to abate 520 Jefferson,” she said, adding she had a general quote, but the contractor needed to actually get on the property for an accurate quote.
Moylan said the estimated quote was between $900 and $1,800. “But to give an exact amount, he (the contractor) needs to see what is out there. She has a lot.”
City Attorney Todd Luckman said if an officer accompanies the contractor it's not a criminal trespass. “You can say it's a civil trespass, but the damage would be pretty limited and not pursued. With that, I say (go with) a police officer along to protect the contractor.”
“I've been out there several times and talked to her (the resident),” said Dale Burton, police chief. “I've explained what to do, what needs to go away. They are in a tough spot.” He also said she thinks she will understand and let them on the property.
Planning, Zoning
Cody Liming announced this was his last meeting as chairman of Planning and Zoning. “This month they are electing a new chair. My plan is to attend the September meeting as a normal board member and I'll be done after that.”
HWY 24 Corridor
McCormack reported on a Highway 24 corridor meeting he had attended.
“They are in the process of doing a safety study at Flush and 24,” he said. “KDOT is considering, and it's not official, but all I can say is yuck.” The KDOT idea is a right stop J intersection.
He said neither a stop light nor an overpass is feasible there, but he suggested a roundabout.
“You care about flow,” he said about KDOT. “But we care about our kids getting to school safely. How many get killed on 25 mph roundabout?”
McCormack said he felt it was important for St. George to be represented at these meetings and the next should be in about six months.
Haunted House
Andrew Donovan approached the council about help with a haunted house project at the old silos. He said he was renting the buildings from Hans Tessman with the agreement he spruce them up.
The first event he would like to hold is a haunted house each weekend in October. He asked for help with traffic control, possibly blocking the alley to traffic.
Blocking the alley wouldn't be legal as it's a right-of-way, however the council agreed to help request lights from Pott. Co. emergency management to help illuminate the area, especially between the parking lot and the buildings, for safety purposes.
Since the property does not currently have utilities, he asked the council for permission to hook up a pressure cleaner to the city building so he could clean and paint the building. The council was supportive, with Runhke noting, “It will be nice to have that property cleaned up.”
Liquor License
James Willbanks told the council leases were up on Willies and the bakery and he was taking them back over. He requested, and the council approved, signing the paperwork to allow him to get liquor licenses for both properties.
Water Leak
Allen McNerney approached the council asking for a water abatement due to a leak.
He said he had been gone on vacation when he had a water leak in his irrigation system. It was quickly repaired, but he had a $500 water bill.
“I'm not asking for $500, but I was hoping there was something you could do.”
The city has no policy for such a circumstance. Luckman said other cities had policies, and suggested calculating the cost of water, reducing it by that much and allowing time to pay. “You're not required to offer anything,” he said. “It's on their side of the meter.”
“I think we can do it this time, but we need to put a policy in place,” McCormack said.
The council agreed to use McNerney's previous month's bill, subtract that amount and then calculate the city's cost of the remaining water. That's what McNernery would owe.
Commented
