The City of St. George is sending out a Request for Proposals to area contractors looking for their vision for the city property located south of First Street.
That is the property the city purchased for a new city hall. However, with rising construction costs, the project was put on hold.
Some of the property is available for commercial development.
RFPs are due to City Hall by May 5, which is the Friday before the council meeting.
“That way the Building Committee will have an opportunity to look at them,” said Council Member Judd McCormack at last Thursday’s council meeting. McCormack also chairs the Building Committee.
“We’ll have a special meeting to trim down if there’s a bunch, then bring the rest in front of the council.”
McCormack noted in this phase, the city is not legally obligated. “It just opens the window. In Phase II, we will try and work out the details with the developer.”
While the proposal does give free rein for ideas, 18,000 square feet is reserved for the eventual new city hall, along with space for 44 parking stalls.
Spring Clean-up
The council agreed with holding a spring clean up from March 21 to April 17. The city will provide two dumpsters residents can use free of charge.
Permitting Clean-up
Todd Luckman told the council there was some wording in the permitting procedure which needs to be cleaned up.
“There was a question because certain structures are not required to have a permit issued according to the city code, but they are on the application,” he said.
The council agreed to rewrite the code so these structures do need a permit, but no fee will be charged for them.
Code Enforcement
Code Enforcement officer Katelyn Morris had several requests for the council.
One is an ordinance limiting the use of campers and travel trailers on private property. “There is a specific one in town being lived in with no sewer hook-up, no water,” she said. “I’m trying to figure out how they’ve got power. It’s been there about two years, but we don’t have anything specifically stating it can’t be done.”
Luckman said this was a zoning issue and Morris suggested having a limited amount of time one can be parked on private property without hook-ups.
Luckman will send copies of ordinances he’s written for other cities.
Morris also asked that the no parking on Black Jack can be modified to allow for government vehicles, primarily law enforcement, so they can sit and run radar in that area.
“That’s a good idea,” commented Council Member Matt Ruhnke. “I noticed traffic is worse since you’ve had to park up the street.”
Easter Egg Hunt
The St. George Easter Egg hunt will be from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, April 2, at the lower ball fields.
Commented
